Residents of the Yankton School District who are 65 years of age and above may obtain a Golden Lifetime Activity Pass. The pass allows for free admission into all Yankton School District Regular Season Activities.
The Golden Lifetime Activity Pass may be obtained at the Yankton School District Administration Building. Those wishing to obtain the pass must show an I.D. with birthdate and residence verification. A driver’s license would suffice as an I.D.
NO-COST MEALS FOR STUDENTS
A friendly reminder for your children or grandchildren at school. Due to the National School Lunch Program we are able to offer free breakfast and lunch at school for all children. As you know our Food Service does an outstanding job preparing meals for our kids. If you have any questions, please reach out to your building principal.
SCHOOL LUNCH MENU CHANGES
Schools across the country are being challenged receiving deliveries and food items for school lunch programs. The company our school district uses to obtain food items from is working very hard to fill our orders, but has also experienced challenges.
The delay in certain food items has created some unexpected menu changes. As we work through these issues, our food service staff continue to do an outstanding job providing nutritional meals to our students. We are keeping the menu updated on the school district phone app and our website at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/childnutrition
IN-TOWN BUSSING AND BUS STOPS
The Yankton School District provides a morning in town bus transportation program at no cost to our students. Parents are welcome to contact their child’s school with any questions or to sign-up for this service. The bus stops are at the following locations:
• 1309 West 30th St./Behind the Fox Stop — 7:45 a.m.;
• 29th St. & Douglas Ave (Stops on 29th St) Apple Creek Apts. — 7:45 a.m.;
• Piper Street/Behind Bowling Alley — 7:45 a.m.;
• 2112 Green Street/Valley Park Apts. — 7:45 a.m.;
• Goeden Dr. & Locust St. (Stops on Goeden Dr.) — 7:45 a.m.;
• 16th Street/Behind Pizza Ranch — 7:48 a.m.;
• 911 Memory Lane/Memory Lane Street — 7:45 a.m.;
• 301 East 25th St./Northgate Manor Trailer Court — 7:50 am
• 807 West Street — 7:19 a.m.;
• 410 Linn St./Trinity Lutheran Church Back Parking Lot — 7:25 a.m.;
• 304 Pine St./Black Steer Parking Lot — 7:29 a.m.;
• 403 Pearl St./Pathways Shelter — 7:33 a.m.;
• 1014 Cedar St./United Methodist Church — 7:37 a.m.;
• Birch Road & Peninah St — 7:42 a.m.;
• 1700 Burleigh/Riverview Reformed Church — 7:45 a.m.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
