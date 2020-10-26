Fighting COVID-19 must be a community effort.
That was a message offered by Doug Ekeren, Avera regional president and CEO of Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, in a story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
The word comes as South Dakota is seeing a major spike in COVID cases. The state saw more than 1,100 new infections last Friday and is in the midst of its deadliest month so far in the pandemic.
It also comes at a time when there is a scrum going on between Gov. Kristi Noem’s office and critics of the way the state is handling the pandemic.
And it comes a week after several mayors across the state, including the mayors of Yankton and Vermillion, jointly issued a letter to the public encouraging the residents of the state to wear masks and observe other protocols recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The message being offered by Ekeren and by the mayors — and, in fact, by state health officials — is very basic.
In effect, we have to take ownership of our health and welfare, and defend ourselves accordingly.
This is especially true as the state sees rising numbers of hospitalizations. Part of this issue is a vagueness regarding how much hospital capacity there really is in the state. The Department of Health website says one thing, but anecdotal evidence from those on the front lines seems to suggest something else. If the current surge in cases continues for the next few weeks, facilities may face problems dealing with the influx of new patients. And that’s based on bed space; it doesn’t even take into account the availability of staff at individual facilities.
That’s why the safety precautions that health and community officials ask people to pursue are so important.
To re-purpose a phrase, it takes a village to protect a village.
These precautions, which have been drilled into us all these months, help protect not only you but also those around you. Each measure by itself is not perfect, but when one person does several of them in tandem, it can cover a lot of defensive territory. And when a group of people practice them, they can potentially help limit the spread of the virus.
“Wear the mask. It protects you and protects others. Wash your hands and social distance, and we’ll be fine,” Ekeren said.
He added one more word of advice that is very much worth heeding.
“We don’t have to live in fear of the virus, but we do have to respect it,” he said.
That means the best approach is not to dread this fight but rather to arm ourselves appropriately and take this threat seriously. Frankly, there are still some people who don’t.
Perhaps one lesson that can be drawn from what we’re seeing now is that our own decisions and actions can provide the first, best defense against the virus. Ultimately, it’s up to each of us — and all of us — to win this COVID fight.
