“We are America.”
Above all else, that simple statement is what we celebrate each Fourth of July. It’s what rings through the streets during parades, and it booms and sparkles in the summer skies at night. It’s what flies from the flag poles and lifts up in patriotic song.
It’s who we are: an unlikely experiment in plurality that has somehow stood together for almost 250 years despite our vastly diverse backgrounds and views.
But there are times that are more trying than others.
And this is one of them.
On this Independence Day weekend, we’re in the middle of a storm. We’re divided along so many battle lines, lost in a whirlwind of political and social flashpoints. We talk at each other, not really TO each other; we’re becoming a nation of defiant screamers.
Amid this acrimony is the fallout of an extraordinary, unthinkable event: an insurrection — not a “tourist” trip or a “dust-up,” as some have described it — that was aimed at undoing an election and undercutting the foundation of our democracy. We saw our capitol sacked, not by foreign invaders but by fellow Americans, some of whom were at the highest levels of power. On that day 18 months ago, we witnessed just how fragile we were and that there was nothing assured about our nation’s fate. Something ominous teetered in the balance.
In the meantime, we’ve also seen long-held rights attacked and eroded, laws undone and reality contorted by political aims that prioritize party over nation and the few over the many.
There are worries about where this nation is headed, and the old visions of a greater, united land sometimes feel Pollyannaish amid our doubts.
But you can never judge a storm when you’re standing in the middle of it. Only after the skies begin to clear can you really assess what we’ve been through and where we’re going.
On this Fourth, America is a stormy, divided land, but we’re also united by the solemn knowledge that we’ve endured worse.
For instance, the Civil War was apocalyptically more dire than the current situation, and that aftermath is still being felt and debated today.
In the early 1940s, this nation was deeply divided over entering a growing world war. The fissures were mended only by one of the darkest, deadliest — and yet, most unifying — days in our history.
The late 1960s and early ‘70s saw American differences reach a boiling point that spilled into the streets, across college campuses and through almost every corner of our culture.
However, America persevered. It wasn’t painless, certainly not bloodless, and it was scarring. But we emerged stronger as those wounds slowly mended and we became whole again.
We have always seen this nation as many things. But at its heart, America remains a perpetual work in progress: a living, breathing, growing idea that demands something from all of us. It’s a promise that all of us also share.
But I’ve also come to see America as a test.
The very nature of our republic — its diverse mosaic of backgrounds and ideas, its broad promise of freedom — creates constant tension and challenge. It remains an ongoing struggle to create what the preamble to the U.S. Constitution described as a “MORE perfect union,” for that open-ended mission has never been easy.
We’re being tested again as we confront differing, even conflicting, visions of what America is. The views can be combative. We argue over who belongs and battle over personal rights. We can’t even seem to agree on what freedom really means.
The answer in this challenge lies in each of us, for we all have a stake in the outcome.
In short, we need each other.
Acceptance and tolerance aren’t only what has made this nation great, they’re also what made the United States even possible in the first place. For instance, the First Amendment added to the Constitution addressed religious freedom, but it sought to also guarantee freedom FROM the religion of others and cultivate a welcoming tolerance of all faiths. That radical (for its time) idea set the tone for the American spirit and what we can be: these UNITED States.
It’s a lofty promise that constantly beckons us to forge something better, “more perfect,” than each of us, which can only be done by all of us.
“There is nothing wrong with America,” Bill Clinton once said, “that cannot be cured by what is right with America.”
This Fourth of July, amid the bitter matters that divide us, it’s essential to have faith in that cure — and in one another.
