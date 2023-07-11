Several residents turned out to the Yankton City Commission Monday night to express concerns about the construction going on at 31st Street and Broadway Avenue, where Paradigm Technologies, an arms components manufacturer, is planning to build a 40,000-square-foot facility.
The concern shown by the community certainly indicates engagement about the future of a very important piece of land in Yankton’s economic landscape.
However, in all fairness, it needs to be mentioned that this concern is being expressed about 14 months after the fact.
The city finalized its deal with Paradigm on May 9, 2022. While there were confidentiality issues that are common when financial deals with private businesses are made, Paradigm’s owner, Dr. Kyle Kenfield, was up front with the commission and the public on his plans.
“We make the stock and the barrel in-house and make the action components in-house, and within the next two years, are going to start making projectiles and then loaded rounds, so there is what would be a non-typical mix of manufacturing, and then there is a retail component,” he said, as reported by the Press & Dakotan at the time. “We have an expansion plan in place and it’s in the event that we decide to move to other products. We have a couple of other products outlined that we like that we think are well-suited to the processes that we’ve developed.”
With that, the deal was accepted. In September, the city approved a tax increment district (TID — in this case, TID No. 12, which also covers improvements to the adjacent First Dakota Soccer Park) to assist in the project’s development.
At the time, the biggest concern we had, as we stated in an editorial, was the desire to have a more retail-oriented store there, but we also recognized that times had changed and expansion models were different. As such, the sale to Paradigm, which could build a showcase facility at a pivotal crossroad of the community, seemed to be a good economic use of the land.
Perhaps the big problem in this scenario is that, after the sale, nothing happened, at least outwardly, for the rest of 2022 as the city prepared to do infrastructure work on the site, not only for Paradigm but also for other projects in that vicinity.
To be honest, we first heard grumblings about the project when the trees along Highway 81 were removed over the winter, and those concerns grew as the earth work continued in the spring and summer. The infrastructure work is expected to excavate 108,601 cubic yards of dirt and place approximately 14 feet of fill near the 31st and Broadway intersection. That doesn’t mean there weren’t any questions floating around; rather, those questions weren’t very apparent until recently.
Among the issues mentioned Monday night was whether city officials did any background checks on prospective buyers of such property. According to City Manager Amy Leon, none was done, although the city had to approve the plans for the site based on local ordinances. Also, the owner has apparently invested a considerable amount of money at the site and, according to his attorney, is poised to invest even more. That would suggest a genuine commitment in making whatever is built at that location work for all involved.
Could this situation have been handled with more transparency by the city? Perhaps, but economic transactions with private interests may also have confidentiality issues involved, which makes openness difficult to measure. (The process is something the City Commission will discuss during an August work session, which was approved Monday night.)
The Paradigm matter seems to be a settled situation, unless something unsettling comes up to force a second look and cause the city to utilize its claw-back clause to reacquire the land. (It would have to be something REALLY unsettling, for having the city shift gears now could have a lot of unfortunate ramifications.) It’s worth keeping an eye on, but after 14 months of planning and with Paradigm’s construction set to begin this fall, the project seems to be well on the road toward reality.
(5) comments
Another view point. The grippers/complainers had 14 months to come up with a list. Jim Means/Roberta Ambur could purchased the land at any time and made money on speculating on it. It is odd complaint one files that one can’t find data on the internet about the gentleman that owns Paradigm. Fallowed by having looked at a so called website full of AK type guns—-when none exist under that name. Orginal news release stated Carbon Fiber gun barrels were made by him. Plenty comes up on that. Even to companies that sell the barrels. Plus it stated he held PhD. Surely some one like Roberta that works at USD Vermillion would know how to find a PhD holder. It not hard. Then simply hand that data off to husband James Means. Nope it easier to grump grumble start rumors. Typical Yankton attitude. Little Wonder Yankton and area is shrinking in population and never pulled good jobs into the area.
Larry: Just for your not so competent comprehensive thought cycle, the city will not sell land to anyone purely for that person's speculation. Furthermore a number of years ago a local wanted to buy land from the city to build a grocery store and they wouldn't sell it to him.
I suggest you worry about, and comment about, the city currently reside in as I am sure you have your problems there as well. I see you are also talking about Milwaukee and a recent sales tax increase there as well as kicking a can down the road. Do everyone a favor and clean up your current hometown first. Thank you.
Dear Yankton Resident. “F” you. I can comment on anything I wish to comment on. If you don’t wish to read them. DON’t. No one died and made you Gran PooPa of my club house. Secondly if you have wrong folks running the city. VOTE THEM OUT. But. Sadly the too many wrong folks are voted in all over the USA. BOTH PARTIES HAVE PROBLEM FOR SURE. Last. City of Greeley. County of Weld is doing well financially. Thanks to CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS!! Plus healthy industries move in as well. Weld County does good job of hustling them. But sir. You have ZERO right to try to suppress any one’s opinion or voice. It is your right or privilege to disagree and to voice that as well. No one in USA is any more important than next man or woman. So get off your high pedestal. I bow my head to no one.
Dear Yankton Resident. Educated man like your self must know that Milwaukee raising taxes will not save it from bankruptcy! Why is it these democrat run states/cities spend them selfs into trouble? No cutting of expenses balanced budgets have to be prioritized. This tax and spend is foolish. Robbing Peter to pay Paul has Peters pockets picked clean. Yet Paul continues to say FEED ME. SYSTEM is Broke o wise Yankton Resident.
Yankton Resident. If the city commission type government isn’t working for the people. Then it time to change/overhaul the system. Yankton went to this type system in the 50’s. So get petition going. Force it to a vote for change.
