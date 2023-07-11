Several residents turned out to the Yankton City Commission Monday night to express concerns about the construction going on at 31st Street and Broadway Avenue, where Paradigm Technologies, an arms components manufacturer, is planning to build a 40,000-square-foot facility.

The concern shown by the community certainly indicates engagement about the future of a very important piece of land in Yankton’s economic landscape.

Larry Skow

Another view point. The grippers/complainers had 14 months to come up with a list. Jim Means/Roberta Ambur could purchased the land at any time and made money on speculating on it. It is odd complaint one files that one can’t find data on the internet about the gentleman that owns Paradigm. Fallowed by having looked at a so called website full of AK type guns—-when none exist under that name. Orginal news release stated Carbon Fiber gun barrels were made by him. Plenty comes up on that. Even to companies that sell the barrels. Plus it stated he held PhD. Surely some one like Roberta that works at USD Vermillion would know how to find a PhD holder. It not hard. Then simply hand that data off to husband James Means. Nope it easier to grump grumble start rumors. Typical Yankton attitude. Little Wonder Yankton and area is shrinking in population and never pulled good jobs into the area.

Yankton resident

Larry: Just for your not so competent comprehensive thought cycle, the city will not sell land to anyone purely for that person's speculation. Furthermore a number of years ago a local wanted to buy land from the city to build a grocery store and they wouldn't sell it to him.

I suggest you worry about, and comment about, the city currently reside in as I am sure you have your problems there as well. I see you are also talking about Milwaukee and a recent sales tax increase there as well as kicking a can down the road. Do everyone a favor and clean up your current hometown first. Thank you.

Larry Skow

Dear Yankton Resident. “F” you. I can comment on anything I wish to comment on. If you don’t wish to read them. DON’t. No one died and made you Gran PooPa of my club house. Secondly if you have wrong folks running the city. VOTE THEM OUT. But. Sadly the too many wrong folks are voted in all over the USA. BOTH PARTIES HAVE PROBLEM FOR SURE. Last. City of Greeley. County of Weld is doing well financially. Thanks to CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS!! Plus healthy industries move in as well. Weld County does good job of hustling them. But sir. You have ZERO right to try to suppress any one’s opinion or voice. It is your right or privilege to disagree and to voice that as well. No one in USA is any more important than next man or woman. So get off your high pedestal. I bow my head to no one.

Larry Skow

Dear Yankton Resident. Educated man like your self must know that Milwaukee raising taxes will not save it from bankruptcy! Why is it these democrat run states/cities spend them selfs into trouble? No cutting of expenses balanced budgets have to be prioritized. This tax and spend is foolish. Robbing Peter to pay Paul has Peters pockets picked clean. Yet Paul continues to say FEED ME. SYSTEM is Broke o wise Yankton Resident.

Larry Skow

Yankton Resident. If the city commission type government isn’t working for the people. Then it time to change/overhaul the system. Yankton went to this type system in the 50’s. So get petition going. Force it to a vote for change.

