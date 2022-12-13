The rise in the popularity of vacation rental property the past several years is a recreational factor that cannot be ignored, especially in destination places like Yankton.
As noted in a story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, the concept has become an important aspect of tourism in the internet age.
The idea of vacation rental property — for example, renting a house instead of staying in a hotel/motel — is quite old: According to the Rentals United website, the first recorded “vacation rental” was the Palais de Versailles built as a hunting lodge by France’s King Louis XIII in 1624. The concept has grown with man’s quest for leisure, but when the World Wide Web came online in the 1990s, the idea flew into the stratosphere as people could book such rental properties through the internet. That’s when Vrbo was founded to cater to this demanding market; more recently, Airbnb has also emerged as a major player.
The idea is growing in the Yankton area, with an increasing number of local properties being listed for such use. It offers benefits all around: it helps a vacationer who would prefer something other than a motel room, and it helps the property owner who can generate income. Such transactions boost the local economy and aid local tourism.
In Saturday’s P&D story, it was curious to note that the City of Yankton and Yankton County are taking two very different approaches to regulating vacation rentals.
The city says it’s monitoring the growth of these operations but hasn’t felt inclined to introduce new ordinances or expand existing measures that would oversee the uses of such properties and what impacts they might have on surrounding private properties.
“The numbers haven’t really been at a level where we’re thinking there’s a call to action as far as consideration of an ordinance,” Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan.
Meanwhile, county officials are already considering these possibilities, given the growing number of such properties in the lake area.
“We’ve had some ongoing discussion about what we should be doing or if we want to regulate Airbnbs and things,” Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter said. “The question started a while back, and we’ve started sending them through as a conditional-use permit with an unclassified use.”
The issue of impact on others in the vicinity of a rental property is a chief concern.
“When you have different people coming to a residence every week, the neighbors have had some concerns about that: how many people they’d bring to an area, they’d have dogs running around that they didn’t know,” Vetter said. “In the past, we’ve had some discussions on whether or not they should be allowed to have other campers there, tent sites, how the parking is going to work (and) occupancy concerns.”
While we can understand the city’s view of waiting until the issue really presents itself, we do like the county’s more proactive approach to the matter of dealing with the issue now.
To be fair, the county is likely seeing more of this issue because of the lake area, and officials are moving accordingly.
But this will likely become a bigger factor in Yankton — as well as surrounding communities — for a variety of reasons. Preparing for this future now is not the worst idea.
