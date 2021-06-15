Perhaps it wasn’t a huge surprise, but it’s still worth appreciating the successful return of Ribfest to Yankton’s calendar last weekend.
Like so many other events, Ribfest was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That cancellation also stood as one of the gaping holes in an awfully quiet summer for Yankton and for much of the area. (Not every event in the area was canceled, but even those that were held were impacted in some way, or numerous ways, by the coronavirus.)
Last weekend’s Ribfest represented the first big community event of this summer — a season in which COVID-19 is on the decline, at least for a moment, and in which so many of us are yearning to get back to something almost normal. While there were no guarantees, it did stand to reason that this first summer event would be well embraced.
In fact, that reception was terrific. Organizers were delighted with the crowd that turned out, especially in the evening, and are already making plans not only for next year but two other downtown events (Third on Third and Rock’n Rumble, both set for next month). After Ribfest’s success, they have a better idea of what to expect ahead.
Last weekend’s success was crucial because, as we’re all well aware, the Ribfest concept has a rather mercurial history, marked by bad weather, location changes, date changes and other random elements. But last Saturday was also proof that Ribfest has a lot of appeal and will likely remain a fixture in Yankton’s summertime for some time to come.
But last weekend’s success may also bode well in a larger sense.
Again, it shouldn’t be a surprise that there is a lot of pent-up demand in each of us, whether it’s for material goods or just a good time on a nice summer day.
The question has always been, how quickly will that demand return? The answer to that question is not unimportant, especially from an economic aspect for each community, each event organizer and, in the case of festivals like Ribfest, each vendor of food or goods.
Last weekend seemed to demonstrate that the demand is there and ready to be unleashed. That bodes well for other events returning from last year’s forced lay-off, like this weekend’s Czech Days, or those events that were held last year but on a more limited scale.
So, the success of Ribfest last weekend bodes well on many fronts: for the festival, for Yankton’s summer plans and for area residents looking for a return of the old summer ways before COVID darkened our horizons.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.