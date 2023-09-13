Yankton is open for business!
That was the resounding message received from the City Commission at the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting. The in-depth and lengthy discussion made it clear that Yankton is going to continue to welcome new businesses and individuals to our community!
I’d like to believe we all love Yankton and want the best for our community. For each of us, what we love and what we view as “best for the community” may be something slightly different. As we work to become more welcoming, we must be intentional and inclusive in our words and actions.
As we have difficult public discussions, unfortunately one of the unintended consequences in our community is not coming across as warm and welcoming to new businesses, entrepreneurs and developers wanting to invest in our community or individuals who are considering a move to Yankton. Yankton needs new restaurants and shopping options and when a business such as Sam & Louie’s is actively wanting to come into our community, we should be opening up our arms and working with them to find a location and franchisee. The negativity shown on social media does nothing but tarnish the opportunities we can provide here in Yankton. We should be supporting as many local businesses as possible to create an environment where others want to start a business. Also, we should all be conscious of the impact of our words and how the rest of the world views us. We can do better.
I speak from my own perspective, sitting behind the commission table for nine years and now five years in economic development. I have learned so much from both sides of the table. Former commissioners especially understand the need for open minds and flexible processes. I think about the years prior to me being elected. I thought I knew how community development worked. I thought I understood the economic impact of various decisions. I was wrong. I didn’t come from a background in negotiating deals and developing projects. Over the years my views and perspectives have evolved to a greater understanding of community and economic development. Don’t be afraid to change your views and perspectives.
My experiences have shown me how every project is so different and complex that it is virtually impossible to create rules or policy that won’t at some point need to be adjusted. But how the city analyzes incentives is a process that has been working.
Developers and investors traditionally take a long hard look at a community prior to making an investment. In my experience, they value time and confidentiality as they work to decide if Yankton is the right place for them. And trust me … there are way more deals that fall through than come to fruition. Continuing with the same process utilized by the majority of our same-sized communities in South Dakota provides us the opportunity to remain competitive. The laws of South Dakota afford some flexibility in land sales and transfers through utilization of economic development groups, such as Thrive. This creates an environment of collaboration with no financial gain to the economic development group.
Another unintended consequence I am seeing right now in Yankton is how our commissioners and staff are being viewed by the public. I am proud of our strong city manager hired by our commission and the quality professionals she has on her team. Dave Mingo has done an excellent job with community and economic development over the past three decades! He understands and tries to get the public to understand why growing our community in a responsible manner is important. He wants us all to understand why growing the tax base matters. As a community we want to accomplish big projects for community benefit, but it becomes more difficult if we don’t continue to create an environment where businesses and individuals thrive. It seems that ever since COVID, the community has focused more on the negativity and bullying of city staff and our elected officials than working hard to build up our community … being positive … talking and working on new projects. So much energy is wasted on hate and negativity, and it is taking away the positive energy needed to help Yankton maximize its potential.
I trust the process. I trust our elected officials to analyze the data they receive in executive session to make solid decisions for our community. Just because I am a taxpayer does not mean I am entitled to know all the data about a project …. and certainly not just because I am CEO of Thrive. There is a time and place for data to be shared, and while at times it is frustrating to be patient for the details to be worked out, that is the process. I also trust our professionals who work for the city and make recommendations on incentives. We all wish we had more money to offer the good projects, but we all have limited resources and must make wise, but usually difficult, decisions.
Thank you to the city commission for leaving the current processes in place and not losing sight of the great projects that have happened in Yankton. Let’s continue to celebrate the successes we are seeing in our regional economic development. Let’s continue to bring good projects to Yankton and celebrate the amazing community that we are. Together we Thrive!
