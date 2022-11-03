Another election season is nearly over, thankfully, and we’ll soon get our lives back from all the campaign noise. And with November being such a hectic rush of a month, we’ll likely be swept off in other directions in no time at all.
However, there’s been a storyline getting attention recently that’s been frustrating sometimes. It’s not a new angle, but it feels fresh — and therefore, more ironic — under the current, extraordinary circumstances.
We’re hearing a lot about South Dakota’s robust economy coming off the pandemic. It’s a timely variation on a familiar tune. For years, lawmakers have extolled their collective ability to balance the state budget, which is required by law. (To be fair, they’re also supposed to give school districts a certain increase in funding every year based on an either/or formula, but when times are tight, like they were in the early 2010s, that “requirement” occasionally gets tossed aside.) Lately, we’ve been hearing about the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 onslaught, with some leaders (without naming names here) citing our refusal to shut down businesses during the pandemic as a big reason for this strong rebound. (That may be true, although the significant amounts of federal COVID recovery aid have also helped.) Meanwhile, the state finished the last fiscal year with revenue up 12.2% over projections, and it was up 13.3% in the first quarter that ended Sept. 30. Even given (and perhaps because of) the impact of inflation, South Dakota appears to be doing well economically.
However, when the topic moves to doing something with that money for the people in the state, the sunny talk often turns cloudy.
For instance, when the possibility of repealing South Dakota’s food tax was brought up in the District 18 legislative forum this week, several candidates came right out for it, and I never heard any outright opposition to the idea. However, there was cautious skepticism from some candidates about how the state would replace that $100 million in lost revenue (a gap that will trickle down to local governments, too). That IS a big question, as I noted in Wednesday’s editorial, but the doubt, which was not imprudent, seemed to belie the nearly self-congratulatory economic tone I’ve been hearing from around the state recently.
The same goes with Medicaid expansion, which, according to HealthInsurance.org, would help an estimated 45,000 South Dakotans afford health care and could produce savings and benefits in the long run. We’re one of 12 states that hasn’t adopted this, even though Medicaid expansion is 90% funded by the federal government. South Dakota has so far resisted the 10% cost commitment, thus leaving an estimated $384 million in federal funding on the table. Medicaid expansion is on the ballot next week (and this column is not an endorsement of that measure), but the continued resistance seems odd amidst all the talk of our strong economic standing and AAA credit rating, the latter of which is actually quite an accomplishment.
Let’s also mention a long-sought, state-funded preschool program. South Dakota is one of seven states that doesn’t offer this, even though the advantages of preschool for young, developing minds are considerable and attractive. Yankton understands this since the school district now offers a free pre-kindergarten pilot program. Again, it’s an investment that can produce broad benefits, but South Dakota as a state remains on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, teacher pay here remains an embarrassment. After ranking last in the nation for three decades in this category, we climbed out of the cellar with the help of a half-cent sales tax increase approved in 2016. But we failed to maintain the funding that enabled school districts to continue boosting pay, and now we’re back in familiar, last-place territory …
There are numerous other issues and concerns in South Dakota, ranging from roadway infrastructure and education funding to the crisis with nursing homes, reservation poverty, hunger and more.
Obviously, the state can’t deal with all these issues completely while continuing to fund current programs at present levels. I understand that. It takes careful consideration because we won’t be playing with house money if we make those commitments.
But that’s not really the point here.
Instead, my concern is with the rosy messaging that heralds the apparent vibrancy of our state economy while we still face economic issues at some basic, grassroots levels. It creates a sharp, discouraging contrast between what we say we have in the bank and what we are unable or unwilling to do with it.
We cannot celebrate one while ignoring the other and call it a rousing success.
Having a strong economic ledger is a real positive, but it’s not the endgame of governmental fiscal prudence; otherwise, it’s a little like bragging about the high-end house you own in the lake area but can only afford if you eat just once a week. Rather, it’s what that financial standing can do for the people, both in the short term and the long run, that really counts.
