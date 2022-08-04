Yankton Area Arts (YAA) would like to thank the City of Yankton and the Yankton Parks and Recreation department for sponsoring the YAA Summer Concert Series this year! We have had a great summer of instrumental music including special guests Mission Essential Brass, Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s, and Dayna Jones! Thank you for attending the weekly concerts and for your support of the arts in Yankton.

• On display for a few more days at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an exhibit by Carolyn Albracht, Associate Professor of Art Education at Wayne State College, titled “Natural Curiosity.” Albracht’s personal artistic and teaching philosophy includes the idea that the arts are a necessity and not a luxury, so she strives to make her art as accessible as possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.