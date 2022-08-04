Yankton Area Arts (YAA) would like to thank the City of Yankton and the Yankton Parks and Recreation department for sponsoring the YAA Summer Concert Series this year! We have had a great summer of instrumental music including special guests Mission Essential Brass, Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s, and Dayna Jones! Thank you for attending the weekly concerts and for your support of the arts in Yankton.
• On display for a few more days at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an exhibit by Carolyn Albracht, Associate Professor of Art Education at Wayne State College, titled “Natural Curiosity.” Albracht’s personal artistic and teaching philosophy includes the idea that the arts are a necessity and not a luxury, so she strives to make her art as accessible as possible.
“As an educator, I appreciate works that convey traditional and representational imagery, works that have a less intense color palette than my own, but I always drift back to the imagery and colors that excite me in my own artmaking,” she says.
The exhibit will be on display at G.A.R. Hall through Tuesday, Aug. 9. All exhibits are free and open to the public. Read more about the artist and her work at YanktonAreaArts.org.
• Our next exhibit is the annual Mighty Mo Photo Show, an area photographic exhibit and competition hosted by YAA. Photographers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to submit photos with the theme “Reflections in Black and White.” Entries will be accepted at GAR Hall through Aug. 9 during regular open hours. Submission and display requirements can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org.
The theme this year encourages photographers to focus on aspects of their compositions such as textures, lighting, patterns and shapes. The exhibit is on display Aug. 12-Sept. 27 with the awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. Three judges will be rating each photo on theme, composition, lighting, originality and overall presentation. Two photos will be honored at the award ceremony: Best of Show and Honorable Mention. The People’s Choice award will be announced at the close of the exhibit. Visitors to the gallery are encouraged to vote for their favorite photo by dropping coins or dollars into the jar of your favorite photo. The jar with the most money at the end of the exhibit will be determined the winner.
• You may have heard that YAA and the City of Yankton are participating in a national arts and prosperity study conducted by Americans for the Arts. Volunteers will be stationed at a variety of events this summer and throughout the year to gauge the impact our community’s robust arts programming has on our local economy.
We ask for citizens and visitors alike to take part in this important data collection. And we thank you for your participation.
• Yankton Area Arts is pleased to partner with the Riverboat Days Committee to bring you the annual Summer Arts Festival (SAF) in Riverside Park. Mark your calendars for Yankton’s biggest weekend of the year, Aug. 19-21. The SAF will feature 125 artists from across the country ranging from face painting and toys to home décor, soaps, paintings, sculpture and more! We couldn’t bring you an amazing festival without lots of volunteers. If you are curious or have a couple of hours to give, follow this link to see what opportunities are available: https://signup.com/go/bRWDDRz.
• Looking for more arts this month? Music at the Meridian is happening every Thursday evening in the lawn space west of the Meridian Bridge. Enjoy great food and music AND be a part of the annual community mural creation hosted by the Meridian District Art Project volunteer committee. The MDAP committee is looking for creative people who want to help! To get involved with the committee stop by the booth and speak to one of the volunteers or contact Julie at director@yanktonareaarts.org.
• YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
