The passing last Friday of civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis — in this summer of social reckoning, in this moment of change — compels us to not only mourn what we have lost but to also envision what we as a nation must become.
The Georgia lawmaker was a towering figure in the civil rights’ struggle, having been one of the organizers and main speakers at the 1963 March on Washington, at which Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Lewis’s own declaration that “we will not be patient!” may not have been a battle cry so much as a warning: a new generation of Blacks did not merely hope for change, but demanded it.
Lewis was also a key figure in a 1965 Alabama confrontation that became known as “Bloody Sunday,” an event that bore more than a few foreshadowings of current times. As about 600 civil rights’ protesters marched out of Selma toward Montgomery to protest the death of a black man by state troopers the previous month, they were confronted by troopers and an all-white posse at Edmund Pettus Bridge, a structure named after a Confederate general, senator and grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan. The troopers advanced using night sticks and tear gas against the protesters. Many were injured, including the 25-year-old Lewis, who had his skull fractured. Images from the confrontation were captured by television cameras and broadcast across the world, stirring outcries and condemnation. The ugliness of racial politics had taken center stage in a way it never had before — but seems to so commonly and virally now.
Lewis became a powerful symbol of the civil rights’ movement — a man willing to put his life on the line for what he believed in. However, he also advocated peaceful measures to affect change. “I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” Lewis told a crowd on the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in 2015.
The history speaks for itself, and it echoes across the decades and beyond the disturbing legacy of the Jim Crow South and a racially divided America.
But what happens now? What happens without someone like Lewis there to serve as a reminder of what can and should be? As writer George Chidi wrote for The Intercept website Saturday, “What value is the legend if it is distant from the fierce urgency of now? I think Lewis understood how dangerous his sainthood could be, in that it made his sacrifices seem like folk tales without relevance to our current struggles.”
Although he himself was weakened by his battle with pancreatic cancer, Lewis’s legend has loomed large in this summer of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. But Lewis is now gone and, as noted above, the legend is a matter of historical fact. Does it still have a role to play in the history yet to be written?
Only we can answer that. Justice must ultimately be colorblind. It’s the spirit behind a voting rights bill passed by the U.S. House but now languishing in the Senate. We can march forward without the old warriors, the cherished ghosts, by taking the reins ourselves and making America what we envision it to be.
That’s what John Lewis wanted; that’s what he bled for on “Bloody Sunday.” We must summon the strength within ourselves. Lewis died with the satisfying knowledge that we have it within us to do just that.
