The Legislative Rules Review Committee met on Jan. 6 to continue the review of the rules brought by the Department of Health outlining changes in the procedure of chemically ending a pregnancy.
As submitted, the rule change stated that no medical abortions by use of mifepristone and misoprostol be conducted except in a licensed abortion facility, the pregnant woman must be informed that if she changes her mind and decides to carry the baby to term the effects of the medications may be reversable, and abortion facilities must collect and maintain certain information.
The purpose of the Rules Committee is NOT to legislate; our role is to determine if the department has the authority to add or change a rule, determine if the rule is constitutional and that the rule does not conflict with existing law.
With a 4-2 vote, the rule was approved based on these criteria. The proper avenue for overriding this rule is through the legislative process. Any legislator can offer a bill to revert or amend the rule.
This week, we are back in session and the number of bill drafts continues to grow. Many of the pre-filed bills are related to medical marijuana. In other states with medical marijuana, there are continuous efforts to “fine tune” the legislation. The ripple impact of this legislation affects every department in state and local government. To fully implement the law, some changes in current law and regulations are necessary. No one should be surprised: Every state that has passed medical marijuana has gone through this process.
We will also be dealing with an unprecedented amount of money from the federal government. Gov. Noem presented her intentions for the use of those funds on Dec. 7 in the annual budget address. An expression you often hear in Pierre is, “This is A budget, not necessarily THE budget,” meaning it still has to be approved by the Legislature. We also have higher-than-historically-normal sales tax revenues which may be an anomaly because of the combination of being a vacation destination with our open for business policy and partially because of inflation. There will always be some who disagree with how to use the funds but, at the end of session, we are bound by the constitution to balance the budget.
