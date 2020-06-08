So far, the news appears to be very good regarding South Dakota’s mass testing of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
The testing began a few weeks ago and has been carried out in phases. The program began in counties that were listed as having substantial community spread, then expanded from there to counties with less or no community spread, as well as other care facilities such as assisted-living operations.
In a media briefing Monday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported that 6,321 residents and 8,733 staff members had been tested, with 37 residents and 28 staff having tested positive. That breaks down to a miniscule test infection rate of .0043%.
While we can’t draw definitive conclusions until this testing program is complete, it would seem the steps that have been enacted to protect our long-term care facilities, which are filled with at-risk people, have worked well, at least from a medical standpoint. (We’ve encountered some stories about the toll that the virus lockdown has had on some of the residents in terms of social and familial isolation, which illustrates the difficult decisions that have been made to deal with this pandemic so far.)
The story has been different in many other states. In Minnesota, for example, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported Saturday that about 60% of the nursing homes in that state reported suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. In Idaho, it was reported Saturday that nursing home deaths had accounted for 60% of that state’s fatalities. A federal report last week noted that about 25% of the nation’s deaths so far have been in nursing homes. However, the report also indicated that not all facilities in the nation have filed reports; indeed, the validity of these numbers is not guaranteed. A report last week noted that the federal tracking and reporting on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes has been “fraught with inaccuracies, overcounts and undercounts.”
So, we’re left with appearances at this point.
And the appearances in South Dakota, based on information from state officials, appear to be promising.
Ironically, this also means one must be cautious in considering South Dakota’s overall COVID-19 numbers. The state’s testing has been up significantly lately, surpassing the 2,000-test level for the first time Saturday. This has been bolstered by the nursing home testing program, and the good news about the apparent low number of cases found has seen the state’s test infection rate drop to below 10%, which is good. But that also means these numbers are being boosted by mass testing in what has been a well-controlled environment. While that’s good news, it cannot detract from the fact that most other tests in the state are only conducted when COVID symptoms are evident. Assuming there are individuals who have been infected but are showing no symptoms — a very safe assumption, and the number could potentially be quite high — we are still confronting a lot of unknowns. So, when Gov. Kristi Noem tells the public that we must be vigilant because South Dakota will be dealing with this for some time to come, this is what she means.
We are far from the end of this story, but the news for South Dakota has been relatively promising to date.
