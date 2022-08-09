On Aug. 25, 1997, we offered this invitation for the first time when the Yankton Area Banquet served its first meal to the guests at the Pilgrim Hall of the UCC Congregational. On Aug. 25, 2022, we will celebrate the Banquet’s 25th year of service to the community and beyond with a picnic at the Riverside Shelter #3. Come, share good food and fellowship. Yes, “All Are Welcome!”

Looking back, I remember serving the Banquet in Sioux Falls once yearly, under the leadership of Becky Ridgeway, with a group from Sacred Heart. Carolyn Downs, the director in Sioux Falls, encouraged us to start a Banquet ministry in our corner of the state. And the day came when the Social Justice Committee decided to give it a try. Fr. Jim Bream also encouraged us, and the planning started.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.