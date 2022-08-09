On Aug. 25, 1997, we offered this invitation for the first time when the Yankton Area Banquet served its first meal to the guests at the Pilgrim Hall of the UCC Congregational. On Aug. 25, 2022, we will celebrate the Banquet’s 25th year of service to the community and beyond with a picnic at the Riverside Shelter #3. Come, share good food and fellowship. Yes, “All Are Welcome!”
Looking back, I remember serving the Banquet in Sioux Falls once yearly, under the leadership of Becky Ridgeway, with a group from Sacred Heart. Carolyn Downs, the director in Sioux Falls, encouraged us to start a Banquet ministry in our corner of the state. And the day came when the Social Justice Committee decided to give it a try. Fr. Jim Bream also encouraged us, and the planning started.
Once the word got out, offers of help poured in, even from across county lines. Finding a place to make this happen presented a most difficult part. Prayers were answered. Pastor M. Stone from UCC offered us their facility for one year. A kitchen, the Pilgrim Hall, an elevator — just what we needed. Talk about grateful hearts!
We, the planners and dreamers, would serve the first meal. Outside the church the big white sign invited all to a free meal. “All Are Welcome!” We cooked for 70 guests and 140 came. We never ran out of food. We quickly learned that whenever we found ourselves in a tight spot, a helping hand appeared. The meal was a success and a bunch of nervous folks started to relax. After clean up, we all felt mighty good.
So many good people helped us to build it all on a solid foundation. Looking back, many of them are gone now to join the heavenly Banquet. Presente! Sr. Ann Sherman, Inez Harris, Don Dendinger, Dave Dickinson and John Kabeismann. I also recall Pastor Dave Gunderson, Pastor Barbara Stroud, Dave Hosmer and the Benedictine Sisters supporting us whenever the need arose.
Laura Brown has been scheduling groups from the beginning. Each group provides the food and servers for their night at the Banquet. Most of our volunteer groups return each year and keep Laura’s schedule filled.
Janice Cass was a longtime director. She had moved from Pierre at just the right time to take the lead. It was a sad day when she had to retire for health reasons. Who would take over? Carol and Bruce Meyers had recently started volunteering. Prayers were answered when they agreed to take charge.
Hy-Vee keeps our giveaway bread table filled and flowers on the dining table, which is appreciated by everyone. The years went by and so many volunteer groups offered good food and fellowship to our guests. Faith in action!
COVID very quickly changed our lives and service. The Banquet closed down to all our dismay. We eventually started “drive up” pick up. Guests did not leave their cars; walkers came to their vehicle with the meals to go. Groups still delivered donated food, but our staff cooked and packaged it. Then came the day the doors opened again, and we returned to business as usual. A great day!
Through the years we have supplied all “back to school” items to the children. When summer starts each child can choose one activity to participate in. This year we have given out 100 swim passes due to so many generous donations. We are deeply grateful.
The UCC church, offering that one year, has been with us, supporting us, making it a win/win situation for all. It’s been the longest “one year!” And what can we say to all the volunteers that have come and gone? A thank you does not seem enough. God bless all of you and we love all of you. You make it possible as we continue to serve the Banquet at Pilgrim Hall.
Once more, come celebrate with us on Aug. 25, 2022, at Riverside Shelter #3 by the Missouri. All Are Welcome!
