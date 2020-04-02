In these days of the pandemic, I find social media filled with grim news and emotional, wrenching posts. Some people also make efforts to reach out from isolation — either mandated or self-imposed — to find friends, strangers … anyone, in search of connection and/or a relief from their boredom. And some people post things that can be inspirational, funny or thoughtful.
But there are other posts. They’re from people — most of them strangers to me — who plainly admit to crying a lot, waking up from nightmares, worrying nonstop about what will happen to themselves and others, and feeling lost and terrified as this plague races across the world.
Their words often hit me hard because I know this territory.
When this pandemic finally ends, there will be many assessments regarding the cost in lives and capital, but its toll on mental health will be much tougher to measure. The matter covers invisible damages and countless faceless souls who currently can’t help but fear every cough, every invasion of their distancing space and every cancerous thought that melts into despair.
One thing I guess I can say about the current situation is that it’s slightly easier now for me to explain this mental territory to others. All I have to do is tell you to look around, to watch the dire news broadcasts, to feel what it’s like when nothing is normal, to see the world as gray and hopeless, to wish through the tears that everything could go back to the way it was — but knowing it can’t. All this shows you a little of something that’s so hard to put into words. There are no models or stimulus plans for this.
Those social media posts also reveal another fixture of that dark territory: the suffocating feeling of loneliness, which many people are enduring as they cope with social distancing, isolation and a world brought to its knees.
If you’re battling this, you aren’t alone — which is a hard fact to embrace sometimes — and you need to know there is help. Sometimes, it can come from simple things that aren’t really permanent fixes, but they might help get you through a day, or give you an escape for even a few moments.
You might be shocked at how much of a difference just talking to someone can make sometimes. Being able to let out whatever is squirming in your head can feel like you’re pushing a weight off your soul, and it could help you find a better, calmer perspective on things.
One essential piece of advice is to restrict your diet of television news, especially the cable news channels that are covering this event so relentlessly. They are windows onto the worst of what’s happening. A couple of these channels occasionally run numerical counters on the side of the screen telling viewers how many confirmed COVID-19 cases there are in the world and the U.S. — and how many of them have died. This just becomes too bleak to bear. Certainly, stay informed, but remember that too much of a bad thing can rip you apart. (As an aside, the Press & Dakotan staff is working to find some positive stories amid this pandemic, mostly because you can only endure the anxiety and fear for so long.)
Also, try reading a book. Long ago, I accidentally discovered that reading can pull your mind out of its rut for a while. Anxiety and depression often involve locking in on things and distorting them out of proportion. A diversion like reading can diffuse that mind lock.
Moving around helps, too. It’s old advice, I know, but getting your blood flowing and the oxygen circulating can improve your mental outlook, which is also important to overall health.
Finally, try to find whatever comfort you can in the fact that you aren’t alone — which circles back to the very first step: talk to someone, whether it’s a friend or, if need be, a person trained to deal with such issues. There is always help, and seeking it out doesn’t mean you’ve hit bottom; it means you’re fighting back.
All these things may seem obvious, but the obvious can sometimes be the hardest thing to find when your perspective and your spirit are under siege.
These are difficult days and it’s going to be a long haul before we see something we recognize as normal again. It will be a hard journey, but remember that you don’t have to make it alone.
