On more than one occasion, I’ve said I believe it will take the passing of at least one generation before anything can really change in our political landscape. Those raised in this country in those golden glowing decades of post-World War II don’t have the same holographic vision these millennials possess. For all our railing against our youth — their work ethic, their addiction to devices, their overly sensitive natures — they are in touch with an intangible, though increasingly influential, reality that escapes most of us older than 40. They see a world, and its potential, that is so different from the one the Boomers and X-ers inhabit, we haven’t even the imagination to pretend their perspective could be relevant.

But I have a sense that the short shrift with which we are so eager to shoot them down is doomed to backfire like the great, ancient and rusted weapon that ignorance is.

