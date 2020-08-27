This has been a big week for Yankton’s Mount Marty University — and, by extension, for Yankton itself.
For openers, the school itself is open again. The fall semester has officially started, despite what the mercury has been telling us lately. It’s an annual occurrence, of course, but coming in the wake of the early campus closure created by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, the start of this new school year is an important step toward something that feels at least a little like normal. It surely isn’t completely normal and things could change as the virus threat rises and wanes, but just getting going again has brought a familiar life back to the campus.
That leads us to the campus itself, which looks impressively different now with the completion of the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse and a new residence hall. I drive by this area most every night, and that difference is compelling. What once was a dark, open field lying beyond Mount Marty is now aglow with life and activity. And for some reason, I think it’s kind of cool that the western parking lot, which once sat on the lonely outskirts of the campus, is now centrally located in the new physical scheme of things.
Meanwhile, MMU’s new football program — an addition announced last year and one of the drivers of the school’s recent enrollment hike — took to the practice field for the first time this week. While the program won’t be playing any games this year — I was told there was of hope of scheduling a couple of JV contests, but the NAIA’s decision to move football to next spring likely took care of that — at least the first players are starting to build the foundation of this new program.
All this arrives at an uncertain time. The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will likely continue to have, a big economic impact everywhere. Millions of people are still unemployed and many businesses are still trying to get back up to speed. New protective protocols and rules guide our lives, and any future planning seems tentative at best. I hate to call it a “wait and see” mindset, but that’s essentially what’s happening across much of America and around the globe.
In the midst of this, Mount Marty is moving ahead, with this week offering encouraging proof to that effect.
Admittedly, there wasn’t much the school COULD do otherwise. The capital projects and expansions were initiated well before any of us knew about COVID-19. When the coronavirus arrived, there was no going back to undo any investments or dismantle any plans. Thus, the pandemic finds Mount Marty as one of the few entities in an expansive mode. In a way, that makes all this an even bigger gamble.
But the dividends could be immense. MMU has raised its profile significantly in recent years, creating more top-of-mind awareness among potential college students around the region. It’s a “university” now (as of July 1) and it occupies a bigger place on the area radar. Mount Marty’s investment in itself has attracted attention, and that forward momentum has so far proven valuable in this uncertain time.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of all this is Yankton, which will reap economic rewards from this growth as new students come to town, as new crowd-drawing activities are held at the Donohoe Fieldhouse (which can also function as a convention center for the community) and as an expanded workforce, either through part-time student workers or full-time graduate employees, bolsters the local job sector.
Things are looking up at Mount Marty, and it stands as a bright light amid these cloudy COVID times. This week offers evidence of a promise kept and signs of better things in store for the school and the community. It’s a great, hopeful thing to see.
