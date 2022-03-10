Lawmakers in Washington did something this week that will impact a lot of people in a good way, and they did it in bipartisan fashion.
And no, this isn’t science fiction.
The Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act, a broad bill aimed at modernizing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and partially reforming the financial structure that’s been killing it. The measure passed by a 79-19 margin and now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.
While it assures the continuation of delivery six days a week, the act also takes the essential step of doing away with the horrendous mandate for the USPS to pre-fund its health care costs many decades in advance. In return, retired employees will enroll in Medicare when they become eligible to do so. This move is estimated to save the USPS about $50 billion over the next decade.
The legislation isn’t perfect, but it does represent an overdue step toward bolstering this country’s mail service, which has become an under-appreciated thing in the internet age — unless you actually need something, such as medication, delivered to you.
The bill is also a victory for rural areas like South Dakota and Nebraska, where postal service is a vital component of life and business.
Like I said, “snail mail” is something we may take for granted now, but even in this modern age, what the USPS does is really kind of extraordinary.
The postal service reaches everywhere. That includes every square block of a major city and every square mile of countryside. Everyone has a zip code attached to their address, which illustrates the indispensable reach of the service.
This connecting reach is, in fact, a foundation of our democracy. The guarantee of postal delivery was established in Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, which empowered Congress to “establish Post Offices and post Roads” and to “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper” for achieving this end. (This wasn’t an amendment, so this infrastructural clause was placed in the Constitution BEFORE things like freedom of speech and religion, or the right to bear arms.) The interconnectivity provided by the postal system was considered essential to the health, welfare and union of this young nation. It was also seen as a revenue generator for the U.S. government, so there’s that.
But in 2006, amid changing times, Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which mandated the aforementioned onerous pre-funding scheme. Billed as a way to modernize the USPS and make it more financially accountable, the act — combined with internet competition and fiscal stresses after the Great Recession — paved the way for the USPS to run up more than $160 billion in debt by the end of 2019, with estimates forecasting that the service would go bust by 2024. (There were some who were likely counting on this, seeing USPS’s demise as a way to privatize the system, despite the constitutional mandate for government caretaking.) This week, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) said the Postal Service was in a “death spiral.”
The postal service even became a political tool. In August 2020, then-President Donald Trump publicly admitted that he was blocking funds for the USPS to make it harder for the service to process the avalanche of mail-in ballots anticipated for the November election. (Recall, if you will, the images of mailboxes being pulled out and scrapped in the run-up to the election — in the middle of a global pandemic — as part of a “cost-cutting” measure.)
The Postal Service Reform Act is a step in the right direction, but it is incomplete and cannot be the end of the discussion. The bill doesn’t deal with all the financial ills the USPS faces, nor does it do much to improve overall service. Online competition must also be addressed. Also, the change in health funding likely increases the burden on Medicare. So, this is very much a work still in progress.
But it’s work that needs to be done.
The indispensability of mail service to rural areas like this cannot be overstated. When I said the USPS reaches everywhere, that’s literally true. In fact, some private delivery services often use USPS to deliver packages in remote areas where it just isn’t economically feasible for others to go. That’s smart business on their part, but it’s also essential for the people on the receiving end of the deliveries — especially if those deliveries include medications, periodicals, financial items or whatever else.
Full disclosure here: The Postal Service Reform Act is also good news for newspapers, which have become much more reliant on postal delivery because of the lack of newspaper carriers, which is not a problem unique to Yankton or to this region. But that plays into the broader benefit for businesses that rely on the postal service when it comes to sending out and/or receiving goods. It is vital in order to operate.
Yes, this act is just one step in what needs to be a longer journey. But “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” — or the lack of a perfect, one-time, all-encompassing fix — should keep us from starting that journey, one promising stride forward at a time.
