The Yankton City Commission has decided that it can’t wait for direction from the state when it comes to the looming (albeit tentative) legalization of recreational marijuana this summer.
On Monday night, the commissioners voted 9-0 to enter into an agreement with a Colorado consultant who has experience in helping municipalities implement proper laws and protocols for legalized marijuana.
The decision comes after South Dakota voters last November surprisingly passed a constitutional amendment that paves the way for the legalization of recreational marijuana, as well as medicinal marijuana (which was also covered on the same ballot by an overwhelmingly approved initiated measure).
The passage did indeed catch a lot of people by surprise; in fact, the lawsuit that was subsequently filed to overturn the constitutional amendment probably should have been filed as soon as the amendment’s language was made public rather than after it had already passed. That lawsuit is currently pending, which accounts for the tentative aspect of the subject.
It also appears that state lawmakers aren’t in any particular hurry to put the groundwork in place for marijuana sales, which are scheduled to begin July 1. As of late Monday night, only four bills have been filed in Pierre that even contained the word marijuana, and only one had anything really to do with implementation of the new law. (It dwells mostly on the funding aspect.)
But it’s still January and there is still some time to introduce legislation and/or pull things together — unless, of course, lawmakers are banking on the constitutional measure to get scuttled in court. It would be foolish to rely on that, however.
So, at present, it appears to be up to the local governing entities to make their own preparations. While some communities may decide to wait for guidance from Pierre, Yankton isn’t willing to get caught unprepared for what’s scheduled to land on our doorstep in a little more than five months.
The City Commission decided to contract with Bill Effting, who is described as a former city manager who now consults with municipalities on marijuana laws.
“He finished out his (city manager) career during that formidable period of time where Colorado was experiencing the rollout of legalized marijuana,” Yankton City Attorney Ross Den Herder told the commission Monday night. “He experienced the good, the bad, the ugly and worked very closely with the Colorado Municipal League and, through that process, developed a pretty good understanding of what works, what doesn’t, what they wish they would’ve done differently.”
Based on that description, Effting has learned a few things from the trial-and-error phase in Colorado’s implementation, and that knowledge could come in handy for Yankton.
The city needs to be proactive on the ramifications of legalized recreational marijuana. If the court strikes it down for some reason, then it has more time to prepare for what may eventually come. But for right now, July 1 is approaching faster than we realize, and Yankton is going to do everything in its power to be ready. And that is, indeed, wise.
