I’ve been watching the live feed of outer space images captured by the James Webb space telescope. Ethereal music plays in the background as fantastic pictures of color and light play across the screen in my living room.

Pink clouds, milky veils of bluish light splashed across a black canvas; explosions of colors and pinpoints of light that are entire galaxies that may not even exist anymore, but whose images are just now reaching us. It’s mind-boggling to realize we’re literally looking back in time to see these images. It’s impossible not to be captivated, transfixed, awed. It’s impossible not to feel infinitesimal in the realization that there’s so much out there and here we are, bumbling along, worrying about things like cholesterol numbers, gas prices and Facebook likes. Clueless.  

