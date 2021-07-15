Maybe we’re just a simple people; maybe that’s just who we are.
But the past few days, I’ve partaken in a comfortable, spontaneous ritual that we slip into every so often when the opportunity arises.
I was in a couple of stores on Saturday, which was a cloudy day coming off some welcome rain. And perhaps because of that, a lot of customers seemed to be in those stores. As I moved around knots of people in the various aisles, I caught fragments of conversations, many of which addressed the same thing: the rain that had finally fallen. People were sharing numbers, relaying how much rain they received, perhaps as opposed to a neighbor just a mile or two away. As is typical in these comparative reports, there always seemed to be someone who got even more than that person did, and they often heard of someone who didn’t get much rain at all.
There was a sweet exuberance in the air, almost like a holiday-season feeling except the good mood was generated not by what was coming up but rather by something unexpected and marvelous that had just happened.
It was rain we badly needed — rain that has been so frustratingly sparse this year; rain that, frankly, still doesn’t seem to loom large in the long-range summer outlook for this region.
But it’s not always how much rain you get — it’s when. Timely rainfall is everything. There have been years in which Yankton finished ahead of normal for precipitation but the crops took a hit because that rain was MIA in the midsummer when it was needed most.
Last week’s event produced a lot of smiles, as it also probably did after Wednesday’s rain — it’s something, after all. And in those subsequent conversations I drifted through, there was an upbeat magic and an underlying mood of hope in the voices.
How long it lasts, of course, is anyone’s guess. It’s always an unknown, no matter what the long-range outlook may suggest. Like I said, it’s all about timing, getting just enough when you need it most and, if you’re a crop producer, hoping those timely lifelines can carry you through until harvest.
Last weekend, for a brief summertime moment, it was enough to brighten a cloudy day, even though it brought no promises for what comes next. Sometimes, that’s all you can ask of the sky.
One thing this hopefully means is that we won’t be enduring a carbon copy of the summer of 2012, when the rains rarely fell and the unirrigated crops mostly burned up by early August. While we still need more rain, at least we have just enough to get us through the next week or so. This is quite different from nine years ago, when hope was literally withering away at this same point that summer.
Rainfall amid a drought is more than just an aberration. It also suggests the ingredients are there to feed more potential rain events at some point and that the pattern we’re stuck in isn’t so locked in.
At least that’s the happy vibe I was picking up in all those conversations I ran across last weekend.
Yankton remains far behind its normal rainfall total, especially after a terribly dry June, which was technically our last, best opportunity to get some significant general rain until this fall. But things can change. The recent rains have gently reminded us that nothing is set in stone just yet. And optimism can sprout back up quickly when the heavens decide to cooperate.
