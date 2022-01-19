Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at three legislative cracker barrels sponsored by Yankton Thrive.
The dates for the 2022 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. — City Commission Room at CMTEA Building, 1200 West 21st Street
• Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. — City Commission Room at CMTEA Building, 1200 West 21st Street
• Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. — City Commission Room at CMTEA Building, 1200 West 21st Street
Cracker barrels are held during the South Dakota state Legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit their website at: https://www.yanktonsd.com/
YHS STUDENTS BUILD MUSIC ROOM AT WEBSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Students in Mr. Brett Johnson’s Building and Trades class at Yankton High School recently completed the construction of a new Music Room at Webster Elementary School. Due to increased enrollment there was a need for an additional classroom.
I am very proud of these students and the fantastic work they did in completing this new classroom for our students at Webster Elementary School. Please check out the link below to the KELO News Story featuring this new music classroom: https://bit.ly/3nYe3Ir
YSD COMMUNITY TASK FORCE ON ELEMENTARY FACILITIES CONTINUE MEETINGS
A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities has been formed to study the Yankton School District Pre-school through fifth grade Elementary School Facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
The study and recommendations will be based on the review of items including physical conditions and maintenance needs, building capacity and enrollment projections, educational and special programming, alignment with the Yankton School District’s Forward 2024 Strategic Plan, safety and security, community use/partnerships, and financial stewardship.
A Community Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the YHS Commons. The public is also welcome to attend the following School Board Meetings:
• The Task Force will provide a draft Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, Feb. 28, at a Special School Board Meeting.
• The Task Force will present a final Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, May 9, at the regular Board meeting.
YSD COVID-19 WEEKLY UPDATE
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, as I update the data at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District:
Note: Each US household can order 4 free at home COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 19, at https://www.covidtests.gov/
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
