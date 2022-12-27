Last week’s winter storm was the second storm in as many weeks to blast the Upper Plains, and for some Native American reservations in western South Dakota, that one-two punch has been disastrous.

As has been reported by media from around the state and around the world, parts of the Pine Ridge reservation were buried by several feet of snow in mid-December, and last week’s frigid, windy storm has suffocated the region with even more misery. It has left thousands of people without power, without open roads and, in some cases, practically no access to the rest of the world.

