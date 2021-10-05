What will ultimately become of Yankton’s Meridian Bridge?
That isn’t a new question, and it hasn’t been asked for quite a while, at least since the bridge was converted into a pedestrian walkway a decade ago.
But recently, city officials and representatives from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) explored the topic during a meeting in Yankton. To be clear, there was no sense of looming urgency on the matter, for the bridge has many years of use left in it. But the fate of the bridge has always been a consideration since an agreement was reached years ago to convert it from motor vehicle use to foot traffic. An endgame has always been a part of the plan. As reported in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, there is already a fund in place specifically (and only) for the purpose of paying for the bridge’s demolition. DOT officials said the fund has a current value of $3.236 million.
One thing jarring about the discussion is the fact that we’re already 10 years into Meridian Bridge’s second life as a pedestrian structure. That renovation, which was completed in 2011, came with an anticipated life of 25 years, so we are 40% of the way into that vision.
None of this means the bridge will automatically be demolished in 2036, for several other factors play into it. Eventually, such a decision will be up to city officials, who at some point down the road may decide it’s no longer feasible to maintain the bridge. If or when that occurs, the bridge will revert back to the state for demolition.
This is something no one wants to see. Yankton without the Meridian Bridge is simply unthinkable.
But it’s not impossible.
That’s why it may not be too early in the process to begin thinking of that future and what the city needs to do to extend the life of the historic bridge well past its theoretical 25-year life span.
The first step is to gauge public sentiment and build awareness. This would be a long-term effort, and it’s never too soon to begin laying that foundation.
An excellent, distant-early opportunity will occur precisely three years from now when the venerable old bridge celebrates its 100th anniversary in October 2024. This occasion will give us a splendid chance to look back on what it took for this community to build that bridge (if you’ve been reading the “On This Date” section of the Press & Dakotan each day, you can follow the work that was being done a century ago) and what it has meant to Yankton ever since. And with that will come a chance to ponder its future and what the bridge still means to this community, including the ongoing revitalization of the downtown district, now known as the Meridian District. It could also compel us to consider what must be done to extend the life of the bridge.
“If you walk around the community, you see private businesses, public entities and all different types of places that use the bridge as a trademark,” City Development Director Dave Mingo said during the meeting with the DOT. “It does really serve as a defining image for our community.
“We hope that the bridge lasts much longer than 25 years,” he added. “It’s our identity, and we want to see it here for quite some time.”
To that end, it’s not too early to begin planning what can be done to extend the bridge’s life. For Yankton, losing the Meridian Bridge would be almost like a person losing a limb. Such a loss would be unimaginable, so figuring out a plan in the next few years could help delay that fate for some time to come.
