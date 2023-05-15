The Nebraska Legislature gave second-round approval to the budget bills this past week. This effort will allow the budget to be read on Final Reading next week, meeting the requirement to have it pass by the 80th legislative day. The budget would provide money for capital construction projects such as the Perkins County Canal Project and a new prison facility. Additional funds are appropriated to cover salary increases recently negotiated with the state employee’s union and for staff at correctional facilities and other 24/7 facilities that were experiencing dangerous staffing shortages. Worker shortages and competition also necessitated provider rate increases for nursing homes, behavioral health providers, developmental disability providers, and other Medicaid service providers.

In addition to the budget, other major legislation was considered by the Legislature. LB 705 is one of the Education Committee’s priority bills for the year. The underlying bill would distribute over $24 million in state lottery funds to various education sources, including college access and opportunity grants. LB 705 was amended to include provisions from 22 other bills which cover a broad range of subjects such as mental and behavioral health resources, credentialing, and teacher recruitment and retention. The latter is a concern for lawmakers since the state is experiencing a worsening shortage of educators, particularly in rural Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, unfilled teaching jobs across the state increased by nearly 60% over last school year, going from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to about 768 at the beginning of 2022-23. Following a filibuster in protest of LB 574, LB 705 was advanced to Final Reading on a 39-4 vote.

