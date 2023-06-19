Recently, I had the good fortune of attending the Story Catcher Summer Writing Workshop and Festival sponsored by the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society and Chadron State College. The annual event was held in Custer State Park this year and was attended by roughly thirty-some literary creatives.

In such a beautiful setting, surrounded by nature and people obsessed with the written word, it was somewhat of a dream come true kinda retreat for me.

