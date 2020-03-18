At the time of this writing, the YSD is closed through March 27. The determination for further closures will be made based upon state and federal mandates for public schools.
Community members and parents are reminded to check out the YSD Website for school happenings and a reminder to download our mobile app on your smart-phone at https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
MEALS FOR CHILDREN
We have begun offering Free “Grab-N-Go” Meals for all children in our community 18 and under. The pick-up points are at YHS, YMS and Webster Elementary School. Each of these schools has a loading dock. The distribution will take place at these loading docks.
We provided over 500 meals on Tuesday and will provide meals again on Thursday. All families are welcome to participate. There is more specific information pertaining to the “Grab-N-Go” Meals at the following website: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us
ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION DURING SCHOOL CLOSURE
The Yankton School District is working on an Alternative Education Plan for our students. The details for the plan will be provided to parents prior to Monday, March 23. Each building principal will send out a message to their parents with the specific details of the Alternative Education Plan.
While educating our students outside of school is not perfect, much effort has gone into providing our students with programming. I want to emphasize this does not replace being in school with your child’s teachers.
Thank you for making the Alternative Education Plan a positive experience for our students.
CORONAVIRUS COVID-19
The public’s help is necessary to slow the spread of this disease. Your assistance is vital to the ongoing public health response to try to slow the spread of the virus. Local health care providers ask that you protect yourself and those around you by practicing good personal hygiene:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, shortness of breath), stay home and call your health care provider.
THANK YOU!
A personal thank you to our local health care professionals, emergency personnel, city of Yankton and the other community task-force members keeping the best interest of our students, staff, and community at the fore-front of decision making.
Thank you to all of our staff across the YSD for the work you have done cleaning our facilities, answering phones, preparing food, delivering supplies, keeping the day-to-day operations running, preparing an Alternative Education Plan, and all of the many other things happening during this time.
The positive support from our parents and community is greatly appreciated!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District
