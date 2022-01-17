Medicaid expansion is coming before South Dakota voters in 11 months, but one high-profile state organization is not wasting any time to promote the effort, and probably for good reason.
Last week, the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) announced its endorsement of Constitutional Amendment D, a ballot measure that would expand federal Medicaid health benefits to those ages 18-65 whose income is no more than 133% of the federal poverty level. It would also apply to those who meet other federal eligibility criteria.
Amendment D went through the petition process and was officially approved two weeks ago for the November ballot.
According to South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB), it’s been estimated by the Legislative Research Council (LRC) that expansion would cover 42,500 extra South Dakotans in the first year.
As of last summer, South Dakota was one of 12 states in the country — and the only one in the five-state area — that has not expanded Medicaid to cover a greater population of the poor, as provided under the Affordable Care Act.
The SDML is actively advocating for Amendment D now.
“I see … Medicaid expansion as throwing a lifeline to rural hospitals specifically,” said Steve Allender, SDML president and mayor of Rapid City. “But not just them. All the other hospital systems — the larger hospital systems in South Dakota — suffer with this as well.”
The non-partisan LRC estimated that Medicaid expansion would cost the state $166 million the first five years but would produce about $162 million in general fund savings. The investment offers a great return: HealthInsurance.org reports that South Dakota is leaving $384 million in federal funds on the table by not expanding Medicaid.
Proponents of Medicaid expansion say the program would compel more uninsured people to seek medical care — which, during the COVID pandemic, could be vital — and might help avoid more chronic issues, even deaths.
Part of the reason why the SDML may be pursuing early advocacy is because a June ballot issue could alter the process of approving ballot measures, moving the passage threshold from 50% to 60% for any measure that raises taxes or fees, or mandates the appropriation of at least $10 million over the first five years. SDPB reported last week that one state senator has said he supports the June proposal, in part, in order to make Medicaid expansion harder to pass by voters this November.
Also, Gov. Kristi Noem has stated she opposes Medicaid expansion, which probably means a lot of Republican lawmakers in Pierre this session will likely be resistant to a legislative passage of expansion, which is what Montana lawmakers did when its voters rejected expansion a few years ago.
Medicaid expansion could bring a lot of primary medical care to those who need it most, and it could produce financial savings and perhaps save lives in the process. While hurdles are aligning against it, support is also forming for it. That would include public opinion, where a few polls have indicated growing support for expansion.
At the very least, the pandemic has magnified the need for health care access, particularly in rural, remote areas. Medicaid expansion could be a big key to addressing that issue.
That’s the message the Municipal League will be sending out in the months ahead. And it’s an argument well worth considering.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.