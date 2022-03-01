What a week for the world. For the last few days of session, like many of you, I have been compulsively checking my phone or turning on cable news (which I never do because I think it is all trash) to follow updates of the Ukrainian defense of their country. The infamous “Crossover Day” on Wednesday, Feb. 23, seems like it happened in a different world.
As a refresher, Crossover Day is the last day for a bill to get out of its “chamber of origin.” All bills drafted by House Members must either be voted down or be sent over to the Senate by this day, and vice versa. It is the busiest and usually longest day of the legislative session.
The week started with my daycare bill, which would provide a real estate tax break for existing and new in-home daycare providers. I brought this bill because South Dakota needs a lot of day care as quick as possible. Since March 2020, 153 registered daycares have closed. South Dakota has 73,000 children under the age of 6, but only 34,500 available childcare slots. An estimated 43% of residents live in a “childcare desert,” meaning a census tract with 50 or more children under the age of 5 that either has no childcare providers or has three children for every one childcare spot. According to a Ready Nation study, the lack of affordable childcare for working parents, employers, and taxpayers is an annual cost of $146 million. It hurts worker productivity.
I focused on in-home day care because it’s the cheapest, quickest way to get a lot of child care in our communities. It does not take any new buildings, labor costs are more fixed, and regulation costs are less. The bill was well-received in committee. On the House floor, the bill was short 14 votes to move over to the Senate. I think it failed because some legislators were concerned that the bill just had not been studied yet. That’s fair. I think some people voted against it because they were confused that a Democrat was bringing a tax-break bill. I like to keep people guessing!
Most of Crossover Day is focused on appropriation bills, or bills that spend money. Appropriation bills require two-thirds approval to pass instead of a simple majority. With so much federal dollars from the American Recovery Plan Act, we have a tremendous amount of money to appropriate.
We still have a lot of budget bills to work through, but there were three appropriation bills that I was particularly excited about on Crossover Day.
HB 1209 provided funds to expand the National Music Museum at USD. I encourage you to visit the museum if you have not been able to visit yet. When I was a student at USD, I learned guitar. I’d visit the museum to stare at Elvis’ guitar for inspiration for my burgeoning rock n’ roll career. Unfortunately, inspiration without talent only gets you so far! Legislators shared similar stories on the house floor about how the museum inspired them or a child to get invested in music. The bill barely passed, but it is moving through the process.
HB 1210 appropriated $15 million for the construction of a new biomedical innovation facility at the USD Discovery District in Sioux Falls. The Discovery District is modeled after North Carolina’s research triangle, which turned North Carolina into one of the leading research and business development states in the country. The North Carolina research triangle created good, well-paying jobs not only in research and innovation but also in manufacturing and other industries. The hope is that our new center will do the same. This type of investment will be a good long-term investment into southeastern South Dakota, including Yankton. Again, the bill barely passed.
Finally, HB 1291 appropriated $300,000 for the purpose of acquiring a 3D printer for a partnership program with NASA that would build houses on our reservations using the 3D printer. NASA is interested in developing 3D printer technologies capable of constructing buildings for future space exploration, particularly Mars. Apparently, South Dakota weather closely approximates a lot of the Red Planet’s conditions. I will take their word for it. I’m excited about this project because it will provide new housing in some of the poorest counties in America in the short term, and in the long term, the project could as easily lead to breakthroughs for housing construction here on good old planet Earth.
