There has been a lot of coverage in the news media recently about the redistricting for the South Dakota Legislature which is going on right now. South Dakota is required to do this redistricting every 10 years to make sure that each of our legislative districts has roughly the same population based on the population shown by the most recent census. Usually that would have been done last spring during the regular session of the Legislature, but the U.S. Census Bureau didn’t have the population numbers in time for the legislature to do it then. Now, the Legislature has scheduled a special session to decide the redistricting issue. This special session will be held on Nov. 8. If the Legislature does not do the redistricting by Dec. 1, the South Dakota Supreme Court is required to do the redistricting.
There are four proposals being considered by the redistricting committee. I am not on that committee but have been watching the redistricting closely to see how it impacts District 17 and nearby areas. The four plans (nicknamed after native birds) are:
1). The “Grouse” proposal: In the Grouse proposal Clay County, which has historically been in a single legislative district, is cut up into three different districts. In fact, under this proposal, the City of Vermillion is cut up into three different legislative districts. Of course, Rapid City and Sioux Falls are cut up into many different districts because of their population, but I am unable to find any city comparable in size to Vermillion which is cut up into three different legislative districts. Under this proposed map, northern Clay County, including a portion of Vermillion, is placed in a district with Turner County, the northern two-thirds of Yankton County and all of Hutchinson County. Yankton County is also broken up with the southern one-third being attached to the southwestern part of Clay County, including portions of Vermillion. Finally, the southeast portion of Vermillion and a narrow stretch going down through Burbank is attached to Union County.
I believe this plan would have a significant adverse effect on Clay, Turner and Yankton counties. This proposal violates South Dakota law which requires that redistricting consider: (1) Protection of communities of interest by means of compact and contiguous districts; and (2) Respect geographical and political boundaries.
2). The “Eagle” proposal takes southern Clay County and all of Vermillion and adds it to a stretch of Union County running down to Sioux City. It places the Irene/Wakonda portion of Clay County into Yankton County and adds the rest of Clay County east of Highway 19 to a district running all of the way up to Sioux Falls. In that plan, Turner County is also split, with the western portion in a district that wraps around Yankton, including Bon Homme County, while eastern Turner County is added into the district that runs all of the way to Sioux Falls.
3). The “Blackbird” proposal also cuts Clay County into three districts and Turner County into two districts; and,
4). The “Falcon” proposal leaves Clay and Turner counties alone and adds in a portion of Hutchinson County (around Menno) to District 17 in order to make up the required population.
I believe that any division of District 17 into three different districts — and particularly, the division of the city of Vermillion into three districts — fails to comply with the legal requirement that redistricting protect communities of interest by means of compact and contiguous districts; and that they respect geographical and political boundaries. I intend to actively oppose any redistricting plan which does these things. It is important that citizens familiarize themselves with the proposals and let the legislature know that they don’t want to see this kind of change.
The Turner County Commissioners have gone on record with a letter to the redistricting committees opposing any of the plans that cut Turner County up into different districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.