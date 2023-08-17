I am embarking on a new adventure; well, an old one, revisited.
I will visit with you once a month in my new column entitled “To Everything There is a Season.”
I columned for a while for local papers and then got busy with helping out with grandkids. That season of my life is over. They are pretty well on their own. I have time to spare and thoughts to share. So here goes:
———
A few years back I would read about the vanishing of the old farm yard barns, with a yawn. Suddenly, I am realizing it is a fact of life.
We came back from a “hearing aid run” to Costco in Sioux Falls recently. On that long and tedious drive, which is an hour and a half for us, I suddenly took notice of all the steel structures on the various farms scattered on the drive to and back from there. They are very neat looking but lack the character of the old barns. The old wooden structures with the haylofts are becoming fewer and far between.
When our children were young, we spent many hours in our wooden barn on the farm site — raising sheep. Placing fresh bedding for the new lambs was a chore we did together, and though at the time it may not have been too pleasant, I can look back on it now with nostalgia. We were working together as a family making a better place for our animals. Time has a way of reducing the unpleasant.
I do remember the long hours we spent on one building or another every summer scraping paint off the old white buildings and replacing it with new fresh paint. That does seem like a total waste of time, when I think about it now. These newer structures eliminate that chore.
In these later years, I have taken up water color and oil painting. My daughter in law has stated my best portraits are of old barns. That is probably because I practically lived in one for 23 years. There is an adage you should write about what you know. I guess painting is the same way. I do know the grain of the wood by now!
Also, on our drive there were bean fields west of Tea and near Parker that go on forever. They look beautiful. The huge fields, I am guessing, would have supported four farmers at one time. Now one farmer manages all of it.
My thoughts went back to my father who carried rural mail for 42 years. Some years after his retirement we were driving around his route and he was relaying to us how many farms were no longer there. My thoughts back then were “this is progress, Dad!” Now I am experiencing what he was trying to express to me back then.
If we live long enough, we begin to understand the thinking of our parents. Time moves on and we have to move with it … and sometimes I wish it would slow down just a little.
