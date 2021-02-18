In this great country “we the people” should demand the fence around the United States Capitol come down now! It is past due and an insult to the American people.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to act on this NOW to avoid it becoming an embarrassment around the world. We are not a third world country that needs fences and a military presence around the “house of the people” NOT the politicians.
I see there is at least one Democrat brave enough to act on this. Back on Feb. 11, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington D.C. delegate, introduced a bill “No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act.” https://norton.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/norton-introduces-the-no-fencing-at-the-united-states-capitol-complex. Delegate Holmes Norton stated in her introduction of the bill that “permanent fencing would send an un-American message to the nation and the world, by transforming our democracy from one that is accessible and of the people to one that is exclusive and fearful of its own citizens.” Kudos to her for her bravery amidst the madness.
House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes stated, “I haven’t seen any credible information whatsoever that we would need all the fencing and all the (National) Guardsmen that are still there. … They need to go home.”
Andy Briggs, Republican from Arizona, noted the hypocrisy of the many liberals willing to keep a permanent fence around the Capitol while demanding we tear down the fence between the U.S. and Mexico. “The same people who tell me that fences don’t work on the border want to have this fence and turn the Capitol into a military compound,” he said.
Even the Washington Post editorialized that a permanent fence around the Capitol would “deface” it.
The razor-wire fencing has become an eye sore when there is no longer a threat to our Capitol. Not only is the fence and continued military presence an insult to the American people, it’s affecting our reputation around the world. We are better than this.
Many on the left are desperate to convince us that conservatives are the greatest threat in this country. Many would have us believe Antifa is not a problem when we know they took credit for and were responsible for burning cities, looting, rioting and terrorizing people in public settings, but we are told to they are just “peaceful protesters.”
With all that said, are we really supposed to believe that American conservatives are so dangerous we must keep the razor wire fencing and military personnel around the Capitol indefinitely? Is Pelosi so afraid the American people are coming for her with the intent to harm her and the “leaders” of this country? “We the people” — Left or Right — don’t really believe the people who stormed the Capitol are representative of the 70+ million people that voted Republican in the 2020 elections. Unfortunately, many on the Left in leadership roles would have us believe that.
Real courage is on display here with the introduction of this bill Holmes Norton, who is herself a D.C. resident. Knowing she is willing to stand for what’s right should inspire other Democrats to do the same and show the same kind of courage. Her bill should be supported by Democrat and Republican alike and they as a group should come forward to co-sponsor the bill. It should be a bipartisan effort and should be introduced in the Senate.
Our “leaders” have an opportunity to do the right thing and, in a bipartisan way, move away from the hysteria and back towards sanity. They should lead as they were elected to do, not hide behind razor wire as if their lives are in constant peril. Will Pelosi refuse to bring the bill to the floor because of her stated fear or will she do the right thing and move the bill forward to a vote? What can we do to help with her decision to do the right thing?
We should all take the time to call, write or e-mail our House and Senate members right now and urge them to cosponsor this bill “No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act.” We should also take the time to call and say “thank you” to Holmes Norton for her leadership and courage in this difficult time. The phone number for her main office in D.C. is 202-225-8050.
It appears as though our political aristocracy believes the U.S. Capitol belongs to them when in fact we know it belong to us, the American people. Let’s strongly encourage them to do the right thing and do it now.
