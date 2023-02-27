In his State of the Judiciary message last month, South Dakota Chief Justice Jensen suggested recent data supports the notion that reduced licensure rates for University of South Dakota Law graduates is no longer a threat in the state.

Following up on this assertion, a request was put forth to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council (LRC) to obtain data from USD Law School and the State Bar of South Dakota. Unfortunately, this data does not support the Chief Justice’s expressed confidence.

