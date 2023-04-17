Make no mistake on this: An executive order signed by Gov. Kristi Noem last week to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” as she described it, wasn’t really about or for South Dakotans.

Otherwise, the executive order, which would prohibit many state government agencies from dealing with businesses that are determined to discriminate against “a firearm-related entity,” would have been signed at the state capitol in Pierre before a group of South Dakota gun enthusiasts and advocates. It would still look like a political stunt — what doesn’t these days? — but at least it would be political theater aimed directly at South Dakotans, the very people who elected and reelected Noem as governor.

