Make no mistake on this: An executive order signed by Gov. Kristi Noem last week to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” as she described it, wasn’t really about or for South Dakotans.
Otherwise, the executive order, which would prohibit many state government agencies from dealing with businesses that are determined to discriminate against “a firearm-related entity,” would have been signed at the state capitol in Pierre before a group of South Dakota gun enthusiasts and advocates. It would still look like a political stunt — what doesn’t these days? — but at least it would be political theater aimed directly at South Dakotans, the very people who elected and reelected Noem as governor.
Instead, this executive order was signed at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual forum in Indianapolis. In fact, she signed the order on stage during her speech, where she was joined by NRA CEO (and notable non-South Dakotan) Wayne LaPierre.
“South Dakota is setting the standard for the most Second Amendment-friendly state in the nation,” Noem declared.
But she didn’t declare it to you, South Dakotans.
The governor made that statement and signed this executive order elsewhere, in a distant national spotlight and in front of a crowd that would make up a portion of her political base should Noem decide to run for president.
Thus, this measure really isn’t about South Dakota.
In fact, an NRA-backed measure very similar to this was introduced during the 2022 legislative session, KELO reported, but it was defeated in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. It was opposed by the South Dakota Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota and other business-advocacy groups — entities that are mostly based here and work for South Dakotans.
So, this executive order could be seen not only as a piece of political calculus but also as an end-around to defy the Legislature. (It does appear state lawmakers may take up the topic of this executive order again during the 2024 session.)
This episode is reminiscent of when the governor pushed through a bill last year banning trans athletes from competing in girls’ sports, after which Noem immediately began running a national television ad touting her leadership. It didn’t matter that the issue rarely comes up here and there was already a protocol in place to deal with it. It needed to be politically useful. This action, too, was meant for a broader audience, not really for South Dakota consumption.
This has become Noem’s style. It could be called her governing style rather than her campaign style, but it seems there is little difference.
