Preschool applications for the 2022-23 school year are being accepted at this time. If you are interested in enrolling your toddler, you can get a registration packet at any elementary school or print one from the website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/preschoolregistration and return it to Webster School or by mail.
We offer several, different sections for 3- and 4-year-olds. Our 3-year-olds can attend two or three days/week and 4-year-olds can attend 3 or 5 days/week. Your child is eligible if they will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 1, 2022.
Our tuition is free for all those who reside within the Yankton School District. Please call 665-2484 if you have any further questions. Register soon, as enrollment fills quickly!
———
DISTRICT 18 LEGISLATIVE CRACKER BARRELS
Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at two Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The dates for the 2022 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. — Location TBD
• Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. — Location TBD
• Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. — Location TBD
Cracker Barrels are held during the South Dakota State Legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit their website at: www.yanktonsd.com
———
CHRISTMAS BREAK
The Yankton School District will release at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 for Christmas Break. School will resume again on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
———
YSD COMMUNITY TASK FORCE ON ELEMENTARY FACILITIES
A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities has been formed to study the Yankton School District Pre-school through fifth grade elementary school facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
The study and recommendations will be based on the review of items including physical conditions and maintenance needs, building capacity and enrollment projections, educational and special programming, alignment with the Yankton School District’s Forward 2024 Strategic Plan, safety and security, community use/partnerships, and financial stewardship.
A Community-Wide Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the YHS Commons. The public is also welcome to attend the following School Board Meetings:
• The Task Force will provide an initial Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the regular School Board Meeting.
• The Task Force will present final Facilities Master Plan recommendations to the School Board on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the regular Board meeting.
———
YSD COVID-19 WEEKLY UPDATE
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, as I update the data at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District:
———
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
———
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing, the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
