The anniversary of Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor came and went this week, and I was once again struck by the sobering aloneness of the moment. It’s been 81 years since that day of infamy, and so few survivors are left now to tell us the tale. And that’s our loss.
But the day also made me think about something else — something that may seem silly but perhaps also a bit disturbing.
Pearl Harbor is one of a select handful of historical events that makes me wonder occasionally how they would have gone down in our modern age of global interconnected communication.
We got a taste of this when President John Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and television brought the world together to grieve. And on 9/11, we saw how cable news and the first generation of the internet locked in on that tragedy.
But the breathtaking rise of social media, with its countless slithering tentacles of interconnection and exploitation, has taken the dissemination of information (and disinformation) to a profound, instantaneous, relentless and, at times, ruthless level. We’ve been hearing about this lately with Twitter’s travails, and we’ve seen how reckless social media posts can unleash a rampaging momentum (sometimes unintended, sometimes not) that can tear us apart and set us upon each other. The world is now a chorus that can instantly chime in on all manner of things as they happen, and propaganda can spread like wildfire.
This serves as a compelling “what if” as I think of Dec. 7, 1941.
We remember that day and what happened thereafter. The day after the attack, President Franklin Roosevelt declared war on Japan, and this nation cheered as we marched into World War II with an angry determination. What followed was almost four years of brutal war and final victory that turned America into a superpower.
But the finer details tell their own stories.
Prior to the Japanese attack, America was deeply divided over the prospect of entering another global conflict just two decades after the “War to End All Wars,” which it clearly didn’t. With war again engulfing Europe, isolationism here was on the rise, with the powerful America First Committee (AFC) vowing to keep this country free of European entanglements. Roosevelt wanted to aid the British in their desperate stand against Germany, but he couldn’t do so overtly because of the domestic political climate. This led to indirect assistance such as the lend-lease program. In short, the U.S. was far from unified on the eve of the Pearl Harbor attack, and the political rhetoric was sometimes wrapped in a harshness that could hold its own in the current brazen age.
How would that atmosphere have been reshaped, agitated and manipulated by the reach seen with current social media technology? (One must imagine all this under the assumption that, like now, not everyone would be on social media, but, like now, these platforms could hold sway over certain elements of our public and drive the political dialogue in some significant directions, for better and for worse.)
In this alternate reality, social media would have been consumed by viral rumors, accusations and damnations as word of the Pearl Harbor attack quickly spread. The pro-war crowd would have crucified the isolationists, some of whom would in turn have likely screamed conspiracies that Roosevelt allowed the attack to happen to steer America into war. The anger and vitriol would have surely accelerated quickly, feeding off each verbal joust and building into a storm of malicious acrimony. (Of course, what a badge of honor it would have been to get the message “Adolf Hitler Stan 27463 blocked you.”)
Meanwhile, bots aligned with Japan, Germany, Italy and elsewhere would have flooded social media timelines with material undercutting Washington’s motives to drive even deeper wedges into certain segments of U.S. public opinion. This could have hindered America’s crucial next steps.
Immediately after Pearl Harbor, a reflexive hysteria swept the nation, particularly on the West Coast where many Japanese-Americans lived. This almost certainly would have been exacerbated exponentially by social media whispers and cries, turning into outright panic as the world quickly appeared to collapse: Also on Dec. 7, Japan struck the Philippines, Wake Island, Midway, Guam, Malaya, Shanghai and Thailand. You can just feel what that social media meltdown would have been like.
Ultimately, we may not have seen the immediate unity and resolve that the U.S. embraced after Pearl Harbor. Viral scapegoating and conspiracies may have kept anti-war advocates energized, perhaps for several months. (In real life, the AFC disbanded four days after Pearl Harbor.)
It’s also possible that Germany wouldn’t have declared war on the U.S. just days after Pearl Harbor, opting instead to let our political divisions metastasize. (Then again, historians still wonder why Hitler declared war on the U.S. a few days later in the first place, since it gifted Roosevelt with an excuse to enter the European conflict, too.) Our delay in entering the war could have been disastrous, but a Roosevelt decision to declare war anyway amid those circumstances might have torn this country apart.
So, the role of social media in this make-believe scenario might have had grave consequences, which is why viral disinformation can be so dangerous. It’s a worry in any age …
On the other hand, there is another alternate reality to consider: that such a momentous event — a devastating sneak attack, on America and Americans — would have still transcended our divisions and pulled us together, not unlike 9/11, for the fight of our lives.
We can speculate forever on these possibilities.
However, we might also want to consider what they could mean to us on some dark, future day of infamy that may again challenge the American soul. Ultimately, the answers would say more about us than about the technology at our fingertips.
