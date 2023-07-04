Freedom and independence took center stage in the American colonies this summer 247 years ago when 56 brave men signed a document that would have all but meant their execution if arrested by King George’s army. Today, Americans share in the luxury of celebrating those ideals that help define our great nation.

Speaking of independence, a bill pending in Congress would support a free, independent press and its vital role in our nation, and we need our state’s congressional delegation to support it.

