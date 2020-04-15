South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced last week all PK-12 public schools will be closed the remainder of the school year. Thus, the Yankton School District will be closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, which ends on May 15. Report cards will be mailed home the week of May 18.
Given the current and unknown circumstances related to COVID-19, there is not a plan for students to pick up personal items and return books/computers to school. We will not allow students to return to school for this purpose until we have been given a green light to do so. The health, safety and well-being of our students, as well as staff, are most important to me.
I know our students wanted to return to school for a number of reasons. Please know how much we miss our students, as my heart goes out to all of them.
I want to recognize our seniors and their families at this time. There just aren’t words to express how sorry I am this has happened to all of you and knowing how much you anticipated your final few months as Seniors. Let me assure you of something — we are all incredibly proud of you and the many wonderful memories you have provided this community!
YHS Prom/Grand March
The decision to cancel Prom and Grand March was very difficult knowing how much these events mean to our students and families. These are always very special events for our seniors and juniors at YHS. Our hope was there would be a possibility in the near future for prom and grand march, but that will not be the case.
Graduation
We are gathering input from our seniors through a survey, as we want to hear from them. We will be making a decision on graduation at a later date once we have input back from our seniors.
Meals for Children
We continue to provide Free “Grab-N-Go” Meals for all children in our community 18 and under. The pick-up points are at YHS, YMS, Lincoln Elementary and Webster Elementary. Pick-up days are on Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
This past week on Monday, there were 1,782 students who received meals for a total of 10,692 meals provided on Monday alone. A warm hug and thank you to the Food Service staff in the Yankton School District; they are awesome!
All families are welcome to participate. There is more specific information pertaining to the “Grab-N-Go” Meals at the following website: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us
Alternative Education During School Closure
The Yankton School District will continue to provide our Alternative Education Plan for our students through May 15.
Educating our students outside of school does not replace being in school with your child’s teachers. However, much consideration has gone into providing our students with alternative instruction while being at home.
Thank you to our parents for making the Alternative Education Plan a positive experience for our students.
A Big Thank You!
A personal thank you to our local health care professionals, emergency personnel, grocery store workers, delivery personnel, essential workers, City of Yankton and community/county task force members keeping the best interest of our students, staff and community at the fore-front of decision making.
Thank you to all of our staff across the YSD for the work you have done cleaning our facilities, answering phones, preparing food, delivering supplies, keeping the day-to-day operations running, preparing an Alternative Education Plan, and all of the many other things happening during this time.
The positive support from our parents and community is greatly appreciated!
Community members and parents are reminded to check out the YSD website for school happenings and a reminder to download our mobile app on your smartphone at https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent from the Yankton School District
