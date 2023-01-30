The third week of session saw some notable bills pass the South Dakota Senate that cut spending and reduce taxes.
Senate Bill 45 repeals the requirement of an annual report by the Board of Regents that discusses intellectual diversity. The current report consists of 149 pages that take thousands of dollars and many hours to prepare. There doesn’t seem to be any real benefit resulting from the existence of this government-mandated report. We should continue to bring and pass bills like this that promote government efficiency and save money. SB 45 passed the Senate, 21-12; I voted in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.