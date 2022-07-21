One night too many years ago, I was at work in the office when the newsroom phone rang. I answered it, and a male caller asked to speak to one of my reporters for a story she was doing. The voice sounded distantly familiar, and as soon as I said the reporter had left for the evening, I suddenly realized who it was, which the caller then quietly confirmed.

“This is George McGovern …”

