We’ve now finished the seventh week of the 98th Legislative Session. It seems like time has both flown and crawled by. A large part of the contradictory feelings is because of the wealth of information presented to the Legislature to use as we establish priorities for the state. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Better information makes for better decisions. On top of that, it’s also essential to learn how to navigate some of the procedures unique to how we do business in Pierre.

While we settled on a budget spending number last week ($2.38 billion), we’ll keep an eye on the revenue from February as final spending decisions are made, so the financial choices for the State will consume the last few weeks.

