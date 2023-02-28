We’ve now finished the seventh week of the 98th Legislative Session. It seems like time has both flown and crawled by. A large part of the contradictory feelings is because of the wealth of information presented to the Legislature to use as we establish priorities for the state. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Better information makes for better decisions. On top of that, it’s also essential to learn how to navigate some of the procedures unique to how we do business in Pierre.
While we settled on a budget spending number last week ($2.38 billion), we’ll keep an eye on the revenue from February as final spending decisions are made, so the financial choices for the State will consume the last few weeks.
The House Committee on Appropriations considered three different tax relief proposals for the people of South Dakota. Each proposal had unique merits aimed at returning money to the pockets of South Dakotans. After hearing from those in favor and opposed to the three proposals, the Committee recommended HB 1137, a proposal that would cut the sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%. The bill passed the full House, making it the largest tax cut in state history, with approximately $104 million being returned yearly to the people of South Dakota. The proposal was based on a promise made to the voters in 2016 when the sales tax rate was raised to help with teachers’ salaries. The promise made by the Legislature was when the state began collecting sales tax for online sales, the Legislature would reduce the sales tax for South Dakotans. In 2022, there was $1.896 billion in online taxable sales compared to $89 million in 2016. We’ve definitely crossed the threshold of the promise made in 2016.
However, we also want to make sure any tax cut is sustainable. From 2010 to 2022, South Dakota had an average sales tax growth rate of 4.3%, even without counting inflation and federal stimulus dollars. Our State is experiencing steady organic growth. Those figures suggest that our State can afford to give relief to our taxpayers. How better to do that than to follow through on the promise made in 2016 and provide relief that includes a tax cut on groceries, food, clothing, utilities, events, equipment, and more. The Senate will now consider HB 1137.
The Joint Committee on Appropriations continues to take testimony on a variety of projects that their sponsors believe deserve the budgetary support of the state. While it’s inspiring to hear all the worthy ideas, it’s also always at the forefront of our decisions that we must first be responsible to our state’s people. When balancing the proposals against state priorities, the committee may use some procedural motions that may seem strange on first impression.
One of those procedural quirks was on full display in the Joint Committee on Appropriations this week. Bills would receive a hearing and then have their project amount changed from their requested amount to $1. How does that make sense? This kind of amendment is a way for the committee to keep the bill alive and allow for further consideration by the full House at a time when we have more information about the final budget numbers based on decisions made in the last days of the Legislative Session.
Committees use several different motions when determining what action to take with each bill. The three most common are: Do Pass, table or send to the 41st legislative day. Do Pass is fairly straightforward. Motions to table or send to the 41st-day have a similar outcome as it basically kills the bill in the Committee. The 41st-day motion is unique to South Dakota and still allows for debate on the motion. A tabling motion is non-debatable, and the vote happens immediately. Although through another legislative maneuver known as a “smoke-out,” we could still hear about those bills again. A smoke-out will occur when a committee tables or sends a bill to the 41st-day, but one-third of the particular chamber’s members stand up and support bringing the bill forward for further consideration.
There is still much work to be done in the next two weeks before we wrap up the main work of this Session. It is important to hear your thoughts and opinions. You can send an email to chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov.
Thank you to everyone who came in person or viewed the Legislative Cracker Barrel online on Saturday, Feb. 25. District 17 is very fortunate to have so many committed and interested citizens. I am very thankful for everyone’s participation.
