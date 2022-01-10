After a three month break, the Legislature convened on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to begin the 107th Legislative Session, Second Session. Senators were called into special session in September to complete the redistricting process, based on new census data.
Legislative District #40 no longer contains Boyd or Rock counties. Rock and Boyd counties are now part of Legislative District #43, represented by Sen. Tom Brewer. Legislative District #40 also lost the southern portion of Dixon County, which will be covered by Sen. Joni Albrecht, who represents Legislative District #17. Legislative District #40 gained Antelope County and the northern half of Pierce County. Holt, Knox, and Cedar counties were not altered and remain in Legislative District #40.
Legislative sessions in even-numbered years last for 60 days. During the short session, senators make necessary adjustments to the two-year budget developed during the 90-day session in 2021. However, this year, with approximately $1 billion in federal funding available because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), senators will devote a much larger portion of time to budget issues. The governor has strongly suggested that only one-time projects are funded with the ARPA money, to prevent an ongoing financial obligation. Furthermore, unlike other years in which the Legislature has had to make budget cuts, projected state revenue is exceeding state spending, allowing for the rare opportunity of additional tax relief.
Bills are introduced during the first ten days of the legislative session, which will fall on Jan. 20 this year. I have introduced three bills this past week. One would authorize Nebraska College Savings Plan accounts (NEST 529) to be used for qualified education loan repayment. Another would eliminate the 10-year limitation on National Guard members’ use of the tuition benefit. The final bill makes some common-sense changes in the child labor laws and gives the Commissioner of the Department of Labor more flexibility in implementing the short-time compensation plan. I plan to introduce legislation that would implement a recommendation from the Healthy Soils Task Force report regarding best management practices for soil health and water quality. I also introduced a resolution to recognize the service of former Sen. Cap Dierks, who represented this area of the state for twenty years. All 48 senators signed on to the resolution, sending our condolences to the family of Cap & Gloria Dierks.
Until early March, the Legislature will meet in the mornings, beginning debate on carry-over legislation from last year. In the afternoons, senators will break into various committees for public hearings. Again this year, I will serve on the Business and Labor Committee on Mondays, the Agriculture Committee on Tuesdays, and the Natural Resources Committee the remainder of the week. Beginning on March 8, after public hearings have been held on every bill introduced, the Legislature will meet in full-day debate.
The Legislature has a website — NebraskaLegislature.gov — which contains a wealth of information. Viewers can read the text of bills introduced, search statutes, find their senator, follow the progress of legislation, read the Unicameral Update, and watch the Legislature live through video streaming.
After serving our country for 40 years in the military, our flag is very important to me. Over the interim, I worked with the Department of Administrative Services to ensure that every U.S. flag purchased by the State of Nebraska is made in the USA. The Governor was supportive of my idea and the new policy was put in place on January 4.
With the beginning of session, I will be in Lincoln during the week and home in Creighton on the weekends. My office is still located on the 11th floor, due to the HVAC project. The general public doesn’t have access to the 11th floor, however if you are in the Capitol and would like to visit with me, please call my office and my staff will escort you up the elevator. Turner Adams serves as my administrative assistant and Kim Davis as my legislative aide. Turner will be the one answering the phone and is responsible for my calendar. Kim works on legislation and constituent issues.
In order to effectively represent District #40, I encourage your input. I can be reached at tgragert@leg.ne.gov. My mailing address is District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln NE 68509 and my telephone number at the Capitol is (402) 471-2801.
