I have good news and bad news.
The good news is that today (Friday) is the cross-quarter day, or midpoint, between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The precise moment is at 2:37 p.m., and after that, we’ll be increasingly closer to the start of spring than we were to the beginning of this very long, very miserable winter.
But therein is also the bad news: This long, miserable winter is only half over.
At this midwinter moment, Yankton is digging out of its snowiest January on record, and it has left us just a few snowflakes away from setting a snowfall record for an entire winter.
Nevertheless, this moment each winter always gets me thinking — assessing where we’ve been and peeking at what lies ahead. As I’ve noted many times before, this is a hangover from my days as sports editor, when the arrival of February changed everything about winter ...
• The cross-quarter day is a good time to reflect on what kind of winter it’s been to this point. And this season has been a frostbitten headache.
Yankton has received more than 3 1/2 feet of snow already, and it’s been so cold at times that there hasn’t been much melting. Several city streets here seem to be lined by miniature canyons of snow piles on either side for block after smothered block. Yankton city crews have been widening the streets with snow blowers this week, and the cut left behind in some places offers a graphic visual of how much snow is out there.
Some years, I’ve reached this point and declared it an open winter, but this one is as “un-open” as it’s been for a long time.
• All this snow reminds me of a rather imprecise but still curious meteorological rule of thumb that suggests we generally receive half our total snowfall each winter after Feb. 15. That’s when the weather patterns start shifting, and warmer, moist air starts moving in and collides with the cold air still here. That combination can produce more heavy, wet snow events well past winter’s astronomical expiration date. (I don’t think this will happen this season, but I am basing that only on a sense of denial fostered by the mindboggling enormity of what all that might look like.)
On the plus side, any snow we see now won’t last long, but any snow now will find a lot of company waiting for it.
• In the depths of any given winter, one tends to dream of far-off places that are mild and free of snow.
Places like … New York City, which only this week received its first measurable snowfall in almost 11 months. Also, the Big Apple just wrapped up a January in which each day saw above-normal temperatures. (However, a polar vortex is expected to arrive there this weekend, a reminder that, in winter, we always seem to pay for pleasant weather.)
Or we could think of Europe, whose extremely mild winter, which has featured what The Economist website called “freakish” heatwaves, has been a godsend in terms of natural gas supplies, given the Ukrainian war situation.
It could be argued that these things are part of the “cause and effect” fallout of climate change, which does not have a uniform impact everywhere because geographic climate normality is not uniform, either. This ebb and flow create atmospheric extremes that feed off one another. Perhaps it is simply our turn to suffer this winter.
• As I look across this snowscape, part of me wishes I was a kid again.
It stirs memories of the infamous winter of 1969. From a kid’s perspective, I remember my hometown of Menno buried in snow and drifts, meaning there were snow mountains, snow forts and snow tunnels everywhere dug by kids who were missing a lot of school and didn’t have much else to do.
• At midwinter, our thoughts turn to spring, so here’s a little lifeline: Mount Marty opens its baseball season next week. It will be down in Kansas, but at least it’s a start.
• But here’s something you might NOT want to think about.
All this snow eventually will go away, of course, but when and how it will happen looms as a significant wild card in this winter’s tale.
If it warms gradually, the melting snow would be quite beneficial to this drought-stricken area.
However, if there is a burst of excessive warmth and the snow melts quickly, all that water may run off too fast and create numerous other problems.
Also, what if, by some remote chance, we get hit with a bomb cyclone-type storm similar to March 2019? That heavy rain fell on frozen ground, dissolved all our snow cover and created disastrous flooding from which we’re still recovering.
That’s another thing to ponder at this midwinter point. As we slog toward spring and warmth and hope, there are plenty of variables still on the table.
The winter so far has been one to remember, but what lies ahead could still dramatically shape our memories.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.