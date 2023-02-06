The fourth week of session ended Friday, Feb. 3.
Several bills were brought impacting local levels of government. Senate Bill 96 would have allowed the recall of school board members at any time. The bill contained a list of broad criteria needed for a board member to be recalled. If a petition was signed by 15% of the voters in the school district, a recall election could have been held with the passage of the bill. School Board positions, like positions in many levels of local government, can be difficult to fill. A bill such as SB 96 could make it even more difficult to convince people to serve on school boards. SB 96 was defeated in the Education Committee 6-1; I voted no.
I am the Senate prime sponsor of Senate Bill 83, which brings McCook County into the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. The district was previously made up of Clay and Turner counties. Water development districts promote conservation, development and management of water resources within a district. McCook County joined the water district through an election and SB 83 updates the statutes to reflect that. SB 83 passed Senate Local Government and the full Senate unanimously.
I am also the Senate prime sponsor of Senate Bill 145, which makes more townships eligible for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund (RAIF). RAIF provides funds to townships for small bridges and culverts. Currently, a township has to be taxing at the maximum levy or higher through an opt-out to be eligible for these funds. SB 145 removes the requirement that the townships be taxed at the maximum levy. If passed, SB 145 removes an incentive to have higher taxes which would be a good thing. Townships would still have to provide at least 20% of the project cost and the application would have to be approved by the county commissioners. SB 145 passed Local Government unanimously with the support of South Dakota’s Association of Towns and Townships and is scheduled to be heard on the floor in Week 5.
