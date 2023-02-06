The fourth week of session ended Friday, Feb. 3.

Several bills were brought impacting local levels of government. Senate Bill 96 would have allowed the recall of school board members at any time. The bill contained a list of broad criteria needed for a board member to be recalled. If a petition was signed by 15% of the voters in the school district, a recall election could have been held with the passage of the bill. School Board positions, like positions in many levels of local government, can be difficult to fill. A bill such as SB 96 could make it even more difficult to convince people to serve on school boards. SB 96 was defeated in the Education Committee 6-1; I voted no.

