A dispatch from the pandemic — week number … whatever, I lost track long ago:
It’s been a strange week on the COVID front. I’ve been watching as case numbers in South Dakota and Nebraska appear to be trending downward, but the death tolls remain worrisome, which makes me keenly aware that death statistics serve as lagging indicators of the status of this plague. On top of all that, I was reminded again this week how strange it is to shoot photos of a choral concert in which all the singers are wearing masks. So it goes.
But, above all else, this week feels different, and not simply because Christmas is at our doorstep.
Today, there’s honest-to-goodness hope in the air — a long-absent spark in these grim days.
The Pfizer COVID vaccine has arrived and is being distributed to states. (Precisely how much of it is going to the states right now is another issue for another time.) There’s a hierarchy in the distribution, which means that a vaccine probably won’t be available for general public access until sometime next spring.
Also, the Moderna vaccine, which in some ways may look even more promising, is poised for emergency approval. That should bolster the reinforcements we’ve been waiting for all these months. We’ll see how it impacts the time line if it’s approved.
That’s the bright, warm hope we’re all clinging to right now. It feels like a light cutting through the darkness, like spring emerging from an unbearable winter.
But there are worries, too, because — if for no other reason — this is 2020.
The vaccine will indeed take time before it’s available for everyone, which means we must stay on our guard, wearisome though that’s become, while we wait. This message was spelled out during Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting when commissioners approved a COVID-19 resolution urging residents to remain vigilant in the coronavirus fight as we enter what may be a long, dark winter season.
Meanwhile, the Midwest appears to be trending better lately. Looking at the South Dakota Department of Health website, it seems that the peak of our dreadful autumn COVID surge occurred in about mid-November, at least in terms of positive tests. (Death, again, is the lagging fallout.) So, perhaps we’re riding on the downhill side of the curve as we enter the holidays.
Alas, there’s also another COVID wave exploding across the country. New daily cases and deaths are as high or even higher than they’ve ever been, and places like California and New York — which were hit hard in the earliest days of the pandemic — are both seeing resurgences. New York City is even reportedly mulling a two-week lockdown. Is this all part of the wave we’ve been enduring recently? Or does it foreshadow the next wave that may be arriving here a couple months down the line?
All this hope and worry are washing over us during a week in which America surpassed 300,000 COVID deaths. I recall last spring when members of the White House COVID task force predicted our coronavirus death toll could be anywhere from 60,000 to 250,000, and the public shuddered at the ghastly, worst-case possibility of a quarter-million Americans dead. But we’re long past that milestone now, there’s no ceiling in sight and we seem relatively numb to what may be coming next. It’s striking how our perceptions change as we get used to life and death in a pandemic.
So, this may be an odd week to harbor any feelings of hope — but here they are anyway.
In that sense, the arrival of the first vaccines couldn’t have come at a better time — or, perhaps, a worse time. The promising vaccine news may persuade people to relax their defenses, have big holiday gatherings, circulate widely and generate even more outbreaks of super-spreader woe.
How many more people will get sick or die while they’re waiting for their vaccinations? We may never, ever know. In a way, I feel a little like Quint in the movie “Jaws” recounting the sinking of the USS Indianapolis and his terrifying fear as he waited and wondered who would reach him in the water first: his rescuers or the sharks.
But this week, at least, we genuinely seem closer to the end than the beginning. It’s a battle now, a real fight. That’s the Christmas gift we really need in this sorrowful year from hell.
