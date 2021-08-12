One of the hardest things about working at a newspaper can also sometimes be one of my favorite things here.
Last week, as July melted into August and mid-summer hung like smoke (literally) in the air, autumn had already begun at the Press & Dakotan. The sports department had fired off questionnaires for our upcoming fall sports preview several days before, and the news department began seeing a rising number of press releases, a sure sign that our “summer doldrums” were winding down.
In the newspaper business — or, in fact, journalism in general — you don’t have many opportunities to stop and just live in the moment. You always need to be thinking ahead about what’s coming next, whether it’s a week away or a month or two down the road.
This is especially true when it comes to the transition of the seasons. We can’t go by what the calendar says today. Instead, we must keep an eye on the horizon. In that sense, today is already yesterday.
From my experience, the transition from summer to fall may be the most dramatic change of all.
First, we have to snap out of our own particular summer mode while much of the world around us is still in a mindset filled with vacations and other summertime pursuits. It’s what I think of as the aforementioned “doldrums,” that relatively leisurely stretch after the Fourth of July when people are taking family trips before school starts.
The transition from summer to fall involves a major shift in gears. Moving from fall to winter or winter to spring is relatively simple, and the transition from spring to summer feels like a downshift in our activities. But when August arrives, a busy energy gradually ramps up around us. This is, in part, tied to the start of the school year. Also, it’s time for Yankton’s Riverboat Days, which now stands as the town’s official summer farewell.
The new school year always has a big impact on us and for practically every community in our coverage area.
Last week brought the official opening of fall sports practices for the high schools and colleges, but that threshold doesn’t offer as much lead time as it did when I worked sports long ago. The Yankton Gazelles’ tennis team opened its season Thursday, and YHS opens its soccer season today (Friday). So, autumn is here for those sports, and others will be following them any day now.
Of course, this particular seasonal transition feels somewhat different, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, the P&D sports staff went to Vermillion for the University of South Dakota football team’s media day event. They came back with, among other things, a lot of football practice photos. But the images didn’t seem starkly unusual in seasonal terms; after all, the Coyotes just went through all this a few months ago during the spring football season created by the pandemic. USD’s spring season was cut short due to COVID issues, but now the team is back — in the autumn, where it belongs — in what seems like no time at all.
Also, this seasonal transition carries a lot of uncertainties due to COVID, not unlike last year. Regarding the schools, I sense a strong urge to get back to normal and operate the way things did prior to the pandemic. It’s not because of political leanings so much as a desire to re-establish a normal school routine, which would be best. But how much that will happen, given the current questions surrounding the Delta variant, remains unknown. Things may look normal, but there will likely be an undercurrent of uncertainty for weeks to come.
So, this seasonal transition comes with both anticipation and some doubts, but it HAS arrived. It always brings a promise of change and fresh challenges, and it tells me fall is coming — which is something I’ll welcome after these very warm and very, very dry summer days.
