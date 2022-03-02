It was great to see the kids from the Vermillion swim team touring the capitol last Friday afternoon. Also, thanks to everyone who participated in the Vermillion cracker barrel on Saturday. I am glad that I was able to participate via Zoom.
There are just two weeks left in the 2022 legislative session. March 10 is the last day of the regular session. Due to the large number of bills that were initially filed and the number of bills for which action has not yet been completed, there is a lot of pressure right now to hear the remaining bills. Of the 551 bills that were initially filed, 27 have been withdrawn, 32 have been signed by the governor, 21 are on the governor’s desk and 1 has been vetoed. There are other bills which have been killed or sent to the 41st day.
There were 382 bills assigned to the various Senate committees. Of these, 53 went to the Senate Judiciary Committee of which I am the chairman. We still need to have hearings on 11 of those bills next week. I am not sure how many of those are “talkers” that will require extended time for testimony or discussion. Per member, Judiciary has the most bills of any committee. The suggestion has been made that we should have a larger committee — nine members instead of seven — but I think that would slow the process down.
One of the critical roles in the Senate is performed by the Senate secretary, Kay “Boots” Johnson. Besides having all the Senate paperwork prepared and in the right order, Boots also takes a roll call of all the senators for every vote taken in the Senate. One day last week, which was not the busiest day, Boots called that roll of all 35 senators’ names at least 25 times and recorded their votes. It is surprising to me how many of those votes are 35-0 or 34-1. Very few of the votes are along partisan lines.
Last summer, I spent a lot of time on the marijuana committee trying to decide what should be done with recreational marijuana after the Supreme Court held that initiated Amendment A was improperly drafted. Our committee felt that the public had shown a desire to have recreational marijuana in South Dakota and prepared Senate Bill 3 which would have carried that out. SB3 which “provided for the use and regulated sale of marijuana” did not go as far as many of the marijuana supporters wanted to go but we felt that it went as far as the Legislature would likely pass. It barely passed the Senate by a vote of 18-17 and is now pending in the House.
Some bills which I worked on:
• SB172 and SB173, which set guidelines for how law enforcement agencies should conduct photographic lineups and record interrogations have both been killed;
• SB169 which allows prison inmates who can’t be paid because they don’t have a social security number, to have their earnings (generally $.25 per hour) applied to any fines which they owe, has passed the Senate and the House Judiciary Committee;
• SB 159 which doesn’t allow the death penalty for severely mentally ill defendants has passed the Senate;
• and SB172 which allows some inmates who received a life sentence, to be considered for parole after 25 years has passed the Senate.
One of the issues which we assumed would be completed during the legislative session was the issue of the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. However, we have learned that the special investigating committee appointed by the House still has not completed its work and will be having another meeting on March 10, the very last day of the session. Will that be their final meeting? If it is the final meeting, when will the House be able to act? Will they need another special session to do that? Unless the House decides to impeach the attorney general, the Senate has no role in the impeachment proceedings.
