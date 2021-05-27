This is a good day to think about good ideas.
I’m talking about those big, grand, exciting ideas that seem capable of taking you and the community to new levels, if only those dreams could find their way to reality.
In my years here, I’ve seen a lot of lofty ideas fly across Yankton’s radar, but many of them never went anywhere. And these are the projects that always seem to leap to mind.
I’ve written about these before, but today I can look back on them with a sense of hope. Sometimes, the occasional good idea can come to pass.
Yankton will be celebrating such a success this weekend with the opening of the Huether Family Aquatics Center at Fantle Memorial Park. This is a moment to bask in a marvelous addition to the community.
A few years ago, when I first heard about a group (which would be called Dive In Yankton, or DIY) being proposed to push for the construction of an aquatics center to replace the old pool, I honestly didn’t think it would happen. Yes, I thought it was a great idea oozing with potential, plus it addressed a critical need for the community. But I’d seen a lot of other ideas with big aspirations come to nothing. The proposals were usually derailed by the community itself, or the dream just disintegrated all on its own.
But DIY persevered, and none of us can give these people enough credit for sticking with it to make this weekend happen. And we can feel proud, too, for sticking with them to make it come to pass.
Still, this moment makes me think back again on those other ideas that promised so much but never came to be.
I’ve pointed some of these out before. I’ve previously written about, for instance, a race track once being planned north of town, a convention center and 18-hole golf course proposed for the lake area; another convention center idea down by the river and even a previous aquatic center idea. All of them died.
More recently, there was the Port Yankton project, a major entertainment center (read: casino) proposed near Riverside Park. It was peddled as an economic game changer for the region and offered a potentially dynamic revitalization of Yankton’s historic downtown area. The possibilities were genuinely alluring, even if you were less than thrilled by the gambling aspect. But reality was less forgiving: The state’s gambling laws needed to change, and those entities that now benefit most from the current laws weren’t about to cut anyone else in. Ultimately, we were left with some cool drawings of what could have been but, in all likelihood, little else.
So, experience has taught me to not set my hopes too high about any proposals placed on the table.
But my tonic has always come in remembering the ideas that came to fruition, which I’ve also lauded before.
Previously, I’ve noted things like the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center, an idea that has spectacularly exceeded expectations; the Meridian Pedestrian Bridge, which was something I once believed we would have to give up on in order to secure a new bridge; and the Dakota Plains plant, an economic driver which has the potential to deliver even bigger things in the future.
We’ve added more successes the last couple of years.
A decade ago, turning the old, abandoned Mead Building on the Human Services Center grounds into a museum and cultural facility felt like a long shot, but the Mead Cultural Education Center is now blossoming into a great addition for this historic town. With the pandemic subsiding, the center’s impact will grow as more items from the former museum grounds are moved north to complete the bigger vision.
There’s also Crane-Youngworth Field, which was a grand but deteriorating fossil of an athletic stadium just a couple years ago. It has been refurbished into a modern, versatile facility with, I presume, MUCH better restroom accommodations (which is a low bar given what was there before).
Then there’s the breathtaking evolution of Mount Marty University, which has moved at a speed I never, ever dreamed possible. This has been transformative, name changing and literally game changing: When MMU’s football program takes to the field for the first time on Labor Day weekend this September, it will seem like a surreal moment as yet another new reality dawns for the school and the community.
So, amid the failed ideas that always hound my thinking, I try to make room and perspective to celebrate the successes. It turns out, we CAN do such things occasionally.
And we’ll certainly be celebrating that fact this weekend with the aquatics center. It could also tempt anyone to dream about what could happen next.
