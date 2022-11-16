The Yankton School District’s enrollment has increased again for the current 2022-2023 school year. This continues to be a good trend for the school district. We are welcoming new families to Yankton, which is great news for our community, workforce and school district.
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
The Yankton School Board approved an Option to Purchase Agreement with Kirby Hofer Construction Company for land acquisition which will be the future site for the new Early Childhood Development Center.
A Core Planning Group of consultants, teachers, parents, community members, school board members and administration have been meeting for several weeks. Their task was to help determine criteria for building adjacencies, functionality, schematic design concepts and building layout.
We are now in the Design Development phase of the project with User Groups. This phase includes functional details added to plans, 2-D imagining goes to 3-D imagining and material selections. This will also include detailed drawings and renderings to better understand what the facility will actually look like when completed.
YANKTON HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AND ATTENDANCE RATES
• 4-Year Cohort — 95%/82%
4-Year Cohort — As grade 9-12 students, 95% graduated in four years on time;
Completion — Of those starting with the cohort at ninth grade, 99% eventually graduated.
Yankton School District Board meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Let’s continue to have a great year!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
