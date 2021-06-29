Thursday marks a milestone in South Dakota as medicinal marijuana, at least as a legal concept, officially becomes law. While it doesn’t mean that medical cannabis will be available right away — that is, for the most part, still many months down the road — at least the wheels now must start turning as spelled out by Initiated Measure 26, which passed with 70% support last November.
This opens a door into a reality that few would have wagered a year ago was possible: that legalized marijuana, at least in some form, would be the law in South Dakota.
Granted, we still don’t know what will happen with recreational marijuana, which was also approved by voters last fall (albeit by a much slimmer margin) and awaits the state Supreme Court’s decision, which could come this week or in several weeks. However, if the court should strike down the results of last November’s Constitutional Amendment A on technical grounds, there is already word that lawmakers may address the matter this winter in Pierre.
For now, the state is focused on medical cannabis, holding a pair of digital town halls hosted Monday by the Department of Health (DOH). State officials are still gathering public input to formulate guidelines for this looming implementation.
Monday’s events included members of the public offering questions to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, and this process was not without tension as some callers took issue with the state’s perceived slow rollout of the medicinal cannabis program. Malsam-Rysdon denied that the state has been “dragging (its) feet,” adding, “IM 26 has had a timeline in order to get different aspects of the program done. … We are implementing the program as one of the quickest states in the entire nation. We have 100 pages of rules for people to comment on.”
Frankly, there is some room for criticism on the speed with which the state embraced the passage of medicinal marijuana. As we’ve noted before, lawmakers appeared to be in no hurry last winter to draw up any legislation to prepare for this considerable change in state law; that lack of urgency may have given the impression that lawmakers were thinking that medicinal marijuana might be slow-walked (which was attempted) or even derailed, similar to the way recreational marijuana has been. What’s more, the fact that the state is still collecting information and gathering public comment literally on the eve of medicinal legalization suggests it may be trying to play catch-up.
What has happened up until now, however, seems mostly moot.
The future is about to arrive, and what’s important right now is that the process proceed wisely. There is a lot to figure out with this new law, and we really need this to be constructed the right way. There are deadlines to meet, and there is a lot of public expectation.
The law that’s coming on the books must be implemented properly for all concerned. That is the priority now.
