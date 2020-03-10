The last week of session is here.
I am the Senate prime sponsor of HB 1166, which would provide a process for watershed districts to re-establish a board when there are no members currently on a board. Many watershed districts were formed in the 1950s and 1960s during wet years. The next few decades were generally dry and a handful of watershed district boards stopped meeting and all of the members in those districts had passed away. Current law states that the remaining members of a watershed board may appoint replacements when there is a vacancy; current law does not say what happens when all the positions are vacant. HB1166 allows the supervisors of the local conservation district to fill the vacancies. With the flooding in recent years and more expected in the future, there needs to be a process to fill these boards so water management initiatives can be implemented. HB1166 passed the Senate unanimously.
HB1213 was heard in Senate Education. HB 1213 would have taken away exclusive broadcast rights for state-level high school events. Currently, most state events are broadcast on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. The exclusive contract ensures equal coverage of boys and girls sports of all classes, plus fine arts activities. Without the contract, events with fewer viewers might not be covered. The contract provides funding that goes back to schools to go toward the costs of attending state events. HB1213 was opposed in committee by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. School officials from around the district expressed the opposition to the bill. I voted against HB1213; it failed in committee, 5-2.
The issue of industrial hemp continues to draw a lot of questions and interest; the Senate will take that up the last week.
The budget will get the most discussion in this last week of session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.